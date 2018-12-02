With the 2020 midterms behind them, potential Democratic presidential candidates are expected to begin announcing their campaigns in the relatively near future. One such possible contender, Kamala Harris, says a 2020 presidential run decision may come as soon as the beginning of the next calendar year.

“It will ultimately be a family decision,” Harris told Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski at a San Francisco event on Saturday, according to Politico. “And over the holiday,” she said, “I will make that decision with my family.”

President Donald Trump is running for reelection, and, in turn, the pool of potential Democratic candidates has been closely watched by political analysts for months. Other potential contenders include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Cory Booker, and former Vice President Joe Biden, according to The Washington Post. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Beto O'Rourke are also among those on the list.

Though Harris has not announced her decision formally, she has long been rumored to be considering a run. But as of now, the list of would-be Democratic candidates is crowded, and if even a handful of them do opt to throw their hats in the ring, it could be months until a clear contender presents themself — much like the Republican nomination process back in 2016.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

