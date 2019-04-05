As the 2020 field becomes increasingly more crowded, a number of male candidates have been asked if they'd be willing to select a woman as their vice presidential partner. Now, however, the question has been popped to one of the race's female contenders. California Sen. Kamala Harris said she'd consider a woman running mate, describing an all-female 2020 ticket as "fabulous."

"Yeah, I would. I would," Harris said when asked if she would consider choosing a woman as her running mate during an interview with Mark Thompson, also known as Rev. Matsimela Mapfumo, on SiriusXM Progress' Make It Plain. "Wouldn't that be fabulous?" she added, referencing an all-woman ticket.

"Is America ready for that?" Thompson asked.

"We'll see if it happens," Harris replied. "There are all kinds of interesting scenarios."

This isn't the first time Harris' campaign team has appeared to suggest that it was open to the idea of an all-women 2020 ticket. In January, Harris' communications director, Lily Adams, responded to a reporter questioning if women could be both "the standard-bearer" and the running mate on a presidential ticket. "Well we've tried two males on a ticket together more than a few times so... let's try something new," she tweeted.

