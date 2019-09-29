Let it be known that democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris approves of her Saturday Night Live parody. The show's 45th season opened on Sept. 28, and one particular sketch featured a CNN town hall debate focused on the prospect of President Trump's impeachment. All 10 democratic candidates were represented on stage with Larry David as Bernie Sanders, guest host Woody Harrelson played Joe Biden, Bowen Yang portrayed Harris' rival Andrew Yang, and Maya Rudolph returned to SNL to take on the role of Senator Harris.

The morning after the season premiere aired, Harris tweeted about Rudolph's performance. "That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl?" she wrote. "That girl was me." She attached a GIF of Rudolph from the debate sketch, and the replies to her witty comment are full of appreciation for Harris' sense of humor. "I long for the day we once again have a president who can joke about themselves," @believe_women on Twitter replied. Shortly after Harris sent her tweet, Rudolph responded as well. "YES SHE WAS SENATOR HARRIS!!!" the actor wrote.

SNL cast member Cecily Strong was the debate sketch's moderator, and to start off, she introduced the candidates one by one. When she introduced Harris, Rudolph's response poked fun at a heated debate exchange that occurred between Harris and Biden in June. "That little girl you just introduced, that was me," she said.

During the June 27 democratic debate, Biden and Harris faced off over the issue of segregation and required busing for public schools. Harris insisted that Biden once opposed busing for schools, and followed with a story from her childhood. "There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools," Harris said, per The New York Times. "And she was bused to school every day. And that little girl, was me." The line has become an accidental catchphrase for Harris and her fans, but she seems to be OK with it.

In the SNL sketch, Rudolph's Harris elaborated even further. "I'm not just that little girl. I'm also America's cool aunt," she said. "A fun aunt. I call that a funt. The kind of funt that will give you weed but then arrest you for having weed."

Harris seems unafraid of poking fun at herself and others (in a playful and respectful way) if it means she can connect with the American people and use it to strike up conversation. Following the third democratic debate on Sept. 16, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live's segment "Slow Jam the News," where they did just that. She and Kimmel jammed to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" in reference to President Trump, she said that if she were to debate with Trump, she'd "wipe the floor with him," and at one point, she told Kimmel to "do less" after he pulled out a pumpkin spice-flavored White Claw.

So really, Rudolph's bold and spunky portrayal of Harris wasn't as satirical as it could've been. It was actually, in some ways, a pretty accurate impression. That girl was, indeed, Kamala Harris.