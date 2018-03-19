You know you're an amazing mom when you make the unthinkable happen. Beyoncé took a photo with Kandi Burruss' daughter, step-daughter, and family friend, making the Real Housewives of Atlanta star basically the best mom in the entire world. On Sunday, the Bravolebrity shared an Instagram featuring her daughter, Riley Burruss, her stepdaughter, Kaela Tucker, and family friend Jasmine "QT Jazz" Robinson with Queen Bey at the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala held at the Where Art Can Occur (WACO) Theater Center in North Hollywood. WACO was founded by Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and her husband, Richard Lawson.

Knowing how amazing she is for getting Beyoncé to pose for a photo, Burruss captioned the image:

The mom of the year award goes to me for getting my girls a pic with #QueenBey! @beyonce thank you for being so gracious to take a pic with @rileyburruss @kpt__ & @qtjazz. You made their night!

Yeah, she is definitely "mom of the year".

She clearly made their night, because all three young women shared the photo on their own Instagram accounts and included some totally relatable captions. First, Riley wrote, "My life is complete. No your eyes are not tricking you, I am standing next to THE Beyoncé." This is how pretty much anyone would after standing next to the Lemonade artist.

Next, Tucker captioned her image: "Not sure how I feel lmao Like BRO THATS @beyonce Lmfaoooo [four whining emojis] Thanks @kandi".

As for Robinson, well, she definitely had the funniest caption. She posted: "@beyonce said she likes my hair ....i almost gave her my entire head [crying laughing emoji]". Yeah, that sounds about right.

Anyone who meets Beyoncé for the first time and even has the chance to take a photo with her would react like these three did. It's an epic moment, to say the least. Plus, what makes the night all the more special is that the Grammy winning-singer was presented with a humanitarian award by her mother. Also, Gloria Carter, JAY-Z's mother was also honored for her humanitarian work.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beyoncé said during her acceptance speech, "There's something that feels very off about receiving this award from my mother. She raised me to believe that giving is not an option, but a privilege and a responsibility." She continued, "I try to keep my charitable work quiet, because I thought these things should come from the goodness of your heart and not from anything orchestrated as a campaign." Can you imagine getting to hear her deliver this emotional speech?

You can see part of Beyoncé's speech below, which was shared on Instagram by Tucker. The entire evening really meant something to her, as she wrote, "I've never been so inspired and motivated. I was able to meet and be around people that make me want to go harder for myself and family. Beyoncé and Gloria Carter you are amazing women."

Burruss and Beyoncé actually have a history that extends beyond the RHOA star asking the superstar to pose with three people she cares about deeply. Did you know the Housewife co-wrote the hit Destiny's Child songs "Bills, Bills, Bills" and "Bug A Boo"?

As anyone can probably imagine, working with Bey was an amazing experience. Burruss told Us Weekly in April 2015, "She is the epitome of hard work. I was blessed to be able to have worked with her early in her career." She had such a close relationship with her at one point in time the "Formation" singer and the other former Destiny's Child members gave Burruss a gift.

"I had talked to her about an issue I had in my group where somebody stole my diary from me," she said about Bey. "When we finished up our sessions, they bought me a diary, gave it to me, and wrote a sweet message on the inside like, 'No, you should go back to journaling and do your thing and don't worry about what happened in the past.'"

And now she's introducing Riley, Tucker, and Robinson to Beyoncé? Yeah, Burruss deserves all of the awards.