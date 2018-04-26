He just tweeted up a storm praising Donald Trump, but Kanye West's relationship with Trump versus with Barack Obama is somewhat confusing. Kanye's flurry of recent Twitter activity came after the rapper told Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden, "I do love Donald Trump." Kanye also criticized Obama and defended the time he complimented Candace Owens, a conservative YouTuber who claims racism is a thing of the past.

As a result of the divisive opinions, many of Kanye's fans became unhappy with him. For some, it seems baffling that the same Kanye who said "George Bush doesn't care about black people" is the same man who's now cheering for Trump, the man who called African nations "sh*thole countries." But at what point exactly did Kanye join Team Trump? And what's up with his supposed beef with Obama? Turns out, his history with the two politicians is not that straightforward.

Kanye told Darden he was disappointed with Obama because he had supposedly reached out to Obama for years and "couldn't get anything done." Trump, on the other hand, gave Kanye a meeting. During the radio interview, Kanye also bemoaned the "thought police" trying to silence people's opinions and praised Owens for "challenging conventional black thought."

Kanye's comments on Trump and Obama go further back, however, like way before he was sporting a "Make America Great Again" cap.

Back when Trump just a reality star and real estate mogul, and not the leading the United States of America, Kanye made references to Trump in his lyrics. See below exhibits A, B, and C.

In a 2005 freestyle on the YouTube channel Tim Westwood TV:

I ain’t no clown like Ronald

Uh, more like Donald

Trump, with the way I get it crunk

Then in a 2009 remix of "Flashing Lights:"

You fired mothaf*cka Donald Trump (expletive)

And finally in 2010’s "So Appalled" featuring JAY-Z, Pusha T, Swizz Beatz, RZA, and CyHi The Prynce:

Balding Donald Trump taking dollars from y’all

Baby, you’re fired, your girlfriend hired

Kanye hasn't namedropped Trump is any of his lyrics since Trump took a political turn, but in 2016's "Famous", Kanye did feature a nude Trump actor in that memorable lineup of naked celebrities in bed.

More to come...