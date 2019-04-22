Kanye West's Sunday Service Coachella Merch Included $50 Socks & Fans Weren't Thrilled

If you follow any of the Kardashians on Instagram, then you will know that Kanye West has started invite-only church services in the mountains in California. The rapper took that service to Coachella on Easter Sunday, and sold Sunday Service Coachella merch for fans who wanted to commemorate their experience. But not everyone was thrilled with the offerings — or the idea of service merch.

Fans were able to attend West's Sunday service on April 21, and at-home viewers watched the event live-streamed through a fish eye lens the size of a peephole. For those who were lucky enough to congregate, fans had the option to leave the experience with some merchandising. West had shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and socks for sale at booths that proclaimed they were selling "Church Clothes." The only problem was that the church clothes ran at a steep price.

A Sunday Service sweatshirt ran from $165 to $225, and had the words “Holy Spirit" on the front and "Sunday Service at the Mountain" on the back. One of the crewnecks was a simple white hue, and the other color option was a tie dye mauve and orange combo. The sweatshirts had the option of being paired with matching sweatpants, which ran for $135 to $195. The pants had the words "Sunday Service" running down either leg.

The T-shirts clocked in at $70, and had a simple slogan of "Trust God" across their front. The Sunday Service poncho was $75, and was a simple white garment made from 100% cotton. West's Sunday Service socks were $50 for a two-pack, where the black socks read "Jesus Walks," and the white pair read "Church Socks." The "Jesus Walks" socks were a nod to West's 2004 The College Dropout hit. A long line formed around the merchandise tent regardless of the pricing, and the items are also available online to buy at West's online store, kanyewest.com.

While some fans loved the drop, others weren't as enthusiastic about the idea. "I love Kanye but I ain't paying 225 for a pretty basic hoodie," one Twitter user shared.

Other people thought the merchandise was too simple and plain to warrant the steep price tags. Some Twitter users thought they could just make the merchandise on their own for a fraction of the cost.

Other fans thought that small items like socks shouldn't cost as much as $50.

Other fans had issues with the idea of Church Merch to begin with. Some people thought that it was inappropriate to host Easter mass and then make money off of the service. "More people trying to make money off the Lords name...sad," one user posted.

Another person pointed out that prayer and congregating to celebrate mass should not be influenced by capitalism. "Prayer, religion and loving God should not be about materialism," the Twitter user shared.

On the flip side, many fans came to West's defense. The fans countered that Coachella's target demographic could afford the merchandise with its steep price tag.

Love it or hate it, it was a Coachella concert to remember. If you see "Church Socks" out in the wild, you will know exactly where they're from.