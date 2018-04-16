On Friday, Kanye West returned to Twitter and immediately made headlines. As part of his return, Kanye West shared a memory about Lamar Odom from his The Life of Pablo album release, and followers took part in the nostalgia. Odom was hospitalized in 2015 after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, and was put in a rehabilitation program. The rapper played a role in the former NBA player's recovery, sharing his new album with him as part of his healing process. Odom's first public appearance post-hospital was at West's Yeezy Fashion Show and album release party in New York on February 11, 2016. The show was at Madison Square Garden, and West brought Odom out with him.

The performance had a particular significance for the rapper and he shared the memory on Twitter on Sunday. The post featured a picture of their entrance, and West wrote: "my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together."

Fans reacted to the post in different ways, but a few who were at the event shared their memoriesl as well. The attendees recalled that the audience "awww'd" when the rapper walked in with Odom, and others responded by sharing that they cried. Even fans who weren't at the show seemed to be emotional about the memory, a few sending their own crying emoji or gifs. Lots of Ye's followers seemed most shocked that the star was tweeting at all, since the rapper has a habit of deleting his tweets and disappearing from social media.

West returned to the platform with a variety of posts over the weekend, including a picture of his favorite Saint Pablo shirt, a caption contest, potential neck tattoos, and his philosophical thoughts about the detrimental effects of capitalism. It was a roller coaster, but somewhere in there he took the time to share the memory with Odom. Here's how some of the fans are reacted to the post on Twitter:

A Few Fans Got Emotional

This fan remembered the vibe in the room when West walked in with Odom at his side.

A few others tweeted that they, too, were crying.

Even fans who weren't at the show at MSG were feeling nostalgic.

Kanye fans were also feeling emotional about the rapper's return to Twitter and, potentially, to music.

A Few Applauded the Memory

A few users took a moment to appreciate the significance of the moment in West's career, calling it iconic.

Many Fans Hoped The Posts Hinted At New Music

The nostalgic post seemed to have a positive reaction from fans, but some questioned the timing of the tweet. Odom is Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, and news recently broke that the reality star's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her. Kardashian gave birth to the couple's child last week amidst the reports of Thompson's infidelity. There are a few theories that West's sentimental post about Odom was shade at Thompson, but this is unconfirmed.

It's unclear if the tweet is related to the recent Kardashian and Thompson news at all, but West's support of Odom's recovery was discussed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in 2016. Kim Kardashian addressed West's relationship with Odom during his time in the hospital on an episode of the show, and seemed to encourage his role in Odom's rehabilitation process. "Kanye really felt we can cure him through music, like we can get him to talk,” she said on the show, according to Us Weekly. "He would go to the hospital and he would rap and sing, and I think Lamar started to get his function back and started to talk once he started to listen to a lot of music.”

West's return to social media will likely lead to some big news, but nobody can tell what inspired the star's series of posts over the weekend. The rapper recently discussed plans to write a philosophy book about photographs, but it's been a while since he's released new music. This memory at MSG could simply be a nostalgic post about an old friend, or it could be a comment on the latest Kardashian family news, but only time will tell.