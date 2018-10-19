On Oct. 18, Karlie Kloss dropped a major surprise on Instagram: A wedding photo. According to that Instagram photo, Karlie Kloss married Joshua Kushner on Thursday. In the photo's caption, Kloss simply wrote the date, "10.18.2018," accompanied by a heart emoji. A rep for the model and host confirmed to People that Kloss and Kusher tied the knot on Oct. 18.

People reported that Kloss and Kushner's wedding was a small, intimate Jewish ceremony at a venue located in upstate New York; less than 80 people were in attendance. The publication reported that the couple reportedly will "host a larger celebration for friends and loved ones in the spring." Kloss reportedly wore a custom Dior gown during the nuptials.

More to come...