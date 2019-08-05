August beauty sales are the best. Brands slash prices on current season stock in order to make room for upcoming fall launches and new inventory. Kat Von D Beauty is having a 50% off sale on its website and yes, it includes eyeliner. The brand is known for its high performance liquid eyeliners in the famous Trooper Black shade, and one of the formulas is featured in the sale. But wait — there's a lot more. KVD Beauty is also offering select eyeshadow palettes, eyebrow powders, makeup brushes, bullet lipsticks, liquid lippies, lip liners, perfumes, scented pre-dripped candles, its anniversary assortment, and more at majorly discounted prices.

The sale is active while supplies last. Everything is priced as marked and you don't need to enter a code at checkout. Shoppers can also get free shipping on orders over $50, as well. The savings are seriously supreme and allow you the chance to stock up on beloved, daily use products. You can also step outside of your makeup comfort zone by trying a new a new or adventurous shade in a favorite formula.

If you are already a devotee of Kat Von D Beauty and its goth-meets-rock-and-roll aesthetic, then this sale is your moment. If you've been wanting to try some of the brand's offerings but have yet to take the product plunge, this sale literally affords you the opportunity.

You and your wallet will emerge the victors as a result of this sale. You will walk away with a major makeup haul and only a minor dent in your bank account.

Here are nine products to shop during the Kat Von D Beauty 50% Off Sale.

1. Kitten Mini Saintly Wings Fragrance & Eyeliner Set

This portable set featuring perfume and black eyeliner ensures that you wil always smell amazing and always rock a statement cat eye flick. This essentials kit is just $11 so you simply have to grab it.

2. Edge Creme Contour Brush

Kat Von D Beauty makeup brushes are sleek AF. The sharpened-to-a-stiletto-like-point, glossy black handles, and black and white hairs are visually stunning. But this brush also effectively picks up and disperses product. Other brushes are featured in this sale, as well.

3. Ink Well Long-Wear Matte Eyeliner

The brand's signature Trooper Black liquid eyeliner shade is a tried and true fan favorite. It comes in several formulas. During the sale, the extra matte and jet black Ink Well version is marked down to only $10. The Ink Well formula doesn't budge — at all. Other colors are also on sale.

4. Shade & Light Glimmer Eyeshadow Palette

If you are O-V-E-R the matte finish and want wet look lids, you can get them with the Shade & Light Glimmer Palette. It's 12 pans of shimmery and metallic neutrals. You can use this palette alongside the original edition to mix and "matte."

5. Vegan Love Eyeshadow Palette

The limited edition palette with a 10-pan mix of bright, bold, and neutral shadows is just $22. The vibrant colors make for excellent accenting along the upper and lower lash lines. The shades were specifically formulated for use around the eyes and allow you to show your support for the animal kingdom.

6. Studded Creme Lipstick

KVDB's creamy and comfortable wear bullet lippies are just $8. Less than $10 for rich, pigmented, and long-wearing lipsticks that smell like vanilla cupcakes? There are berries, plums, reds, nudes, greens, and blues available on sale.

7. Best Of Nudes Mini Studded Kiss Cream Lipstick Set

If you can't decide which KVD Beauty nude lippie shade to purchase, you can actually just buy them all. This mini set has six nude tones that look good on everyone and can be layered for custom ombre lip looks. It shakes out to less than $4 per pyramid studded tube.

8. Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

Another hero product in the brand's repertoire is the "doesn't budge" liquid matte lipstick. The aptly-named Everlastings are on sale for just $10. You simply have to grab a shade or six for your lip arsenal.

9. Everlasting Lip Liner

You can't stock up on bullet and liquid lippies and skip the lip liner. The KVDB liner prices are slashed to just $7. You can create pretty and precise looks with these babies.

There are plenty of other lipstick shades, combo sets, palettes, and products on sale. You add as much or as little of Kat Von D Beauty to your makeup wardrobe as you wish.