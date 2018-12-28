Kat Von D Beauty is celebrating both New Year's Eve and accruing 5 million Instagram followers in the best way E-V-E-R. Kat Von D is having a New Year's makeup sale. The brand is offering a 15 percent discount to all shoppers on ALL orders on its website from now through Monday, Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST, which is Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 2:59 a.m. EST. Just enter the code "5MILLION" when checking out to enjoy the savings. Yep, it really is that simple.

While Kat Von D's physical retail partner is Sephora, this discount only applies purchases on the KVDB site.

You have several days to shop and save. However, lots of fellow Kat Von D-evotees will likely be taking advantage of the savings. Therefore, some of your fave or desired items are likely to sell out. So don't delay or wait until New Year's Eve to shop because you might miss out on one of your choices.

If there's something you ave been eyeing but have yet to commit, now is the time to do it. There's no better time to take the plunge than when a discount is being offered.

Stock up on your favorite Everlasting Liquid Lipstick shade or try a new one. Grab a creamy matte Studded Kiss bullet lippie in one of many sexy shades. You cannot go wrong with any of the Kat Von D Beauty eyeshadow palettes, either.

Kat Von D amasses five million Insta followers and you get the 15 percent discount. Don't you love how that works?!

Here are nine items you can and should scope out during this sale. The best thing about a brand site sale such as this is that you can either grab items that are your "go tos" or makeup bag staples. Or you can try a new product for the first time.

Give your makeup wardrobe a "new year, new you" boost courtesy of this sale. It will serve you well.

1. Fetish Eyeshadow Palette

2. Lock-It Foundation

3. Trooper Tattoo Liner

4. Ink Well Long-Wear Matte Eyeliner

5. Studded Kiss Lipstick

6. Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

7. Sinner Eau de Parfum

8. 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade

9. Lolita Eyeshadow Palette

There are plenty of other products that are already on sale on the KVDB site. You can enjoy additional savings with the holiday discount. Or you can apply it towards a full-priced item that you have been coveting.

If you have any leftover cash from the holiday shopping season or happened to receive a universal gift card and are itching to spend it ASAP, you can totally indulge in the Kat Von D Beauty New Year's Eve Sale. It's really and truly that good.

Happy shopping — and happy "revamping your makeup bag for 2019," too. From several cult faves to those high concept palettes, there are a lot of to die for products available on the KVDB site.