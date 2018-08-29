Kat Von D's 2018 Labor Day Sale Includes Lipstick For $13 & Foundation For $25

Labor Day Weekend is the last vestige of summer — the final pre-fall hurrah. But if you are a Kat Von D-evotee, the weekend will be a primo shopping experience. Kat Von D's Labor Day beauty sales are so epic that you'll be emptying your wallet while scooping up $13 lipsticks — in addition to BBQing and lounging by the pool, of course.

Kat Von D's Labor Day promotions — plural!— kick off on Thursday, Aug. 30 and run through Monday, Sept. 3. So if you are in the market for some makeup upgrades or simply wish to refresh your fall beauty wardrobe, this is certainly an excellent option for doing so.

The Labor Day deals include things like a swaggy gift with purchase and sweet discounts on core products.

The crown jewel of the weekend is the Kat Von D Beauty Travel Set. It is free with any purchase of $75 and you don't need to input a code at checkout in order to receive it. The set comes with super cute, side zip vegan leather makeup bag, a mini version of the brand's mega popular Trooper Tattoo Liner, a pocket-sized tube of the Lovecraft Studded Creme Lipstick, and a branded compact. It's basically all of the essentials for creating a "Kat" eye flick and pinky nude lip.

Courtesy of Kat Von D Beauty

Of course the totable and tiny versions of core KVD products are terrific. But who else is living for that clutch and the compact? You can repurpose the bag for a night out, too!

In addition to the travel set, limited time discounts can be applied to full-sized versions of your fave Kat Von D Beauty products. You don't need to enter a code at check out for these items, either. Shop 'n' go, baby!

1. Lock-It Powder Foundation

Lock-It Powder Foundation $35 All shades of the brand's much-loved Lock-It Powder Foundation will be discounted from $35 to $25. Go ahead and think about what you can spend the ten bucks you're saving. Buy Now

2. Everlasting Lip Liner

Everlasting Lip Liner $18 Eleven shades of the brand's creamy, no-skip, and no-drag Everlasting Lip Liner — Misfit, X, D Minor, Por Vida, L.U.V., Sexer, Swoon, Satellite, Kevvy (shown), Smiths, and Swanly — are dropped down to $13. The original price tag is $18. Buy Now

3. Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lip Toppers

Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lipsticks $22 The brand's Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lipsticks, which are basically glittery lip glosses, will be priced at $15. That's down $7 from $22. The available colors are Thunderstruck (shown), Dazzle, Rocker, Shockful, Razzle, Televator, Reverb, Satellite, and Wizard. Buy Now

4. Studded Kiss Crème Lipsticks

Studded Kiss Crème Lipsticks $19 Mwah. Get ready to blow an air kiss with the Studded Kiss Crème Lipsticks. These lippies are a favorite among fans and they will be available on a stupendous deal. They will be discounted to $13, down from the original $19 price tag. You can grab a bunch of colors — from nudes to reds! Ludwig, Underage Red, Hawkwind, Prayer, Crush, Gold Blooded, Mötorhead (Shown), Coven, Piaf, Nayeon, Sanctuary, Zero, Homegirl, Crucifix, Poe, and Ozzy will be offered on sale. Buy Now

5. Shade + Light Crème Contour Palette

Shade + Light Crème Contour Palette $49 The Shade + Light Crème Contour Palette is usually $49. But the Labor Day Sale sees it reduced to just $34. That's a total steal and will allow you to sculpt gorgeous, defined angles. Buy Now

6. Edge Crème Contour Brush

Edge Crème Contour Brush $32 This high performance, precision brush will be marked down to just $22. Saving $10 on such a quality, investment tool should make your day. Buy Now

It's perfectly acceptable to spend your Labor Day scooping up these Kat Von D essentials and taking advantage of the deals and steals.