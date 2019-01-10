Here is some potentially exciting news. According to Page Six, Kate Mara is expecting her first child with Jamie Bell. Apparently, news of Mara's reported pregnancy started to spread at the 2019 Golden Globes, in which she attended on Jan. 6. Page Six also reports Mara is five months along. Bustle has reached out to Mara's reps for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

An insider told Page Six that the Pose star was gushing about being pregnant and supposedly revealed the news to Emily Blunt while they waited in line for the bathroom. The source further claimed Mara told Blunt she and Bell were excited to become parents, but the former House of Cards actor was trying to keep her pregnancy as quiet as possible until she was ready to make an official announcement.

Two sources also informed Entertainment Tonight that Mara will soon become a first-time mom. If the reports are true, this would be the second child for Bell, who has a 5-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Evan Rachel Wood.

Family is really important to Mara, so if or whenever she becomes a mom, it sounds like she'll be a really great one. She told Shape magazine in April 2018,

"My sister, Rooney, lives in L.A., and we see each other as much as we possibly can. My mom is in New York, but she’s always flying out to visit us. We’re a very close-knit group. And now that Jamie is legally part of my family, it’s such an incredible thing."

She also touched upon her commitment to Bell and how important it is for them to see each other as much as possible, even when they're working on separate projects.

"I’m very protective of our marriage," she said. "All the traveling we both have to do for work can make it hard, but we have a rule that we will never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other. Even if we have to spend all day traveling to have just 24 hours together, it’s worth it in order to have a strong relationship."

Family also means the world to Bell, who cherishes fatherhood. "It's going good," he told E! News in July 2015. "It's just a dream every day to be lucky enough to have kids. It's a labor of love. It really is."

Bell also gushed about being a father in an August 2017 interview with the Evening Standard. Based on his comments, you can tell just how wonderful of a dad the Billy Elliot star is. As he said,

"I never watch any of the movies I’ve done. I never take any of it that seriously, but without question the thing I’m proudest of achieving is my son. I’m obsessed. Every moment I spend with him I fall a little bit more for him. It’s almost kind of painful. That thing when you are falling into something so unconditionally."

The way Mara and Bell feel about family shows that they will be excellent parents, you know, if or whenever that happens for them.