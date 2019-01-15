Kate Middleton is a style icon to many, and she's arguably best known for her sophisticated pencil skirts, luxurious dresses, and dressed up coats. But from time to time, the Duchess likes to dial things down a notch and keep it casual, often taking inspiration from country-chic looks. And Kate Middleton just rocked the best casual look we've seen her wear fro a good while.

In what marks her very first work engagement since her extended festive break, The Duchess of Cambridge visited King Henry’s Walk Garden in Islington in our capital. The area acts as a community pillar that brings people together to garden and grow food together. The space also includes an open air pizza kitchen, where Kate tried her hand at rolling her own dough alongside children from nearby areas.

In what was perhaps the most endearing moment of the day, an 8-year-old pupil from a neighbouring school reportedly asked Kate, "Has the Queen ever eaten pizza?" to which the Daily Mail writes that the Duchess responded: "That’s such a good question, I don’t know... Maybe next time I see her shall I ask?"

Kate wore a noticeably more pared-back outfit than what we're normally used to seeing her in, sporting khaki skinny jeans, a fitted tweed jacket, and chunky walking boots. The always-stylish Duchess opted for boots by See By Chloe, while her jacket was by Irish designer Dubarry.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the entire outfit screamed country cool, I'm most a fan of Kate's chunky walking boots, a style which has been a hit recently and graced the feet of other stars such as Holly Willoughby (most notably her go-to Grenson boots during the filming of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in Australia).

And while I can't find the exact style Kate is wearing here, I have completely fallen for these alternatives by the same designer:

The bad news, however, is that they don't come cheap. Looking for something similar at a slightly more affordable price point? Why not check these out hiking boot style shoes from New Look and Office:

And now for Kate's jacket. Her actual style can be bough at Dubarry of Ireland's website for £399 and comes in a large range of colours and check prints:

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But if you'd like to go for something a little cheaper, I'm loving this slightly more affordable alternative option from & other stories:

And as for Kate's khaki skinny jeans, there are plenty of choices on the high street, including these bargains from Topshop and H&M:

Kate's ensemble is not the first example of the Duchess' penchant for casual, laid-back perfection. She recently wore a great all-black outfit to play tennis with children in another royal engagement. She wore a high neck black polo neck jumper, skinny black jeans and black boots.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While we all know The Duchess of Cambridge for her sophisticated style and dressed up looks, it's fair to say Kate also nails the more subtle, casual attire she wears. Jealous, me?!