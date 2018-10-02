It's no secret that the British royals like to mix their designer pieces with fast fashion items, creating the ultimate high-low wardrobe. One such royal who is a champion at that is the Duchess of Cambridge, where Kate Middleton wore Zara pants that you can still buy. You can literally hop over to the retailer on your lunch break and copy the royal's outfit, and all for an affordable price tag.

While the Duchess has a penchant for luxury labels and is often spotted wearing Alexander McQueen — from her 400 thousand dollar wedding dress to a cream midi dress for her son, Prince Louis', christening — she is also known to rock Zara and J.Crew just as often. The woman knows a stylish bargain when she sees one.

Specifically, her most recent Zara find was a pair of zippered jeans, which she wore to her first work event post maternity leave. The last few months the Duchess put a pause on her royal duties to stay home with her third child, Prince Louis, only popping out for family events like the Queen's birthday or Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's wedding.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Today marks her first day back on the job, where she visited the Sayers Croft Forest School, which teaches inner school kids about nature and brings them outside to learn about the natural world. While there she took a walk and spent time outdoors, which is why she chose more casual outfit consisting of jeans, boots, cargo jacket, and a sweater.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The jeans are perfect for the fall thanks to their dark olive color, letting you mix and match them with a traditional autumn color palette of deep hues like forest green, dark brown, and heather gray.

They are currently still available in Zara, where they are going for an affordable $39.90, and currently come in sizes 2 to 12. While the Duchess's sweater is covering the waist, the pants come with a lot of sporty detailing that make them a little more interesting than your usual pair of denim.

They're a mid-rise skinny pant with five pockets and a series of front false zip pockets that give the pants some edge. There is also topstitch detailing at the knees, giving them a military-like spin.

Since Middleton is known to wear her closet pieces more than once, this isn't the first time that the royal stepped out in these ribbed jeans, either. She also made an appearance wearing them while visiting with inner-city kids at a farm in Gloucester, which is a project that brings city kids to the countryside to teach them about farms. That time she dressed up her Zara jeans with a trench coat and gingham collared shirt.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seeing how that was back in 2017, it might be safe to say that these are a staple pant at Zara and might not sell out anytime soon. So if you're a fan of the royals and are out to copy their look, you have time to make these versatile pants part of your wardrobe — but don't sleep on it too long. These are some affordable fall pants!