Kate Middleton is the queen of mixing high and low fashion. Case in point: At Wimbledon on July 14, Kate Middleton wore $80 Aldo shoes with a $1,675 Emilia Wickstead “Jordin” dress. The shoes in question were the Aldo “Nicholes” ankle-strap heels (available in sizes 5 to 11.) The pumps had a pointy toe and a dainty ankle strap with a buckle closure. The shoes had a block heel with a height of just slightly over four inches, which made them the perfect shoe to walk over the tennis greens in. Middleton, who is the royal patron of Wimbledon, was tasked with presenting the trophy to the winner of the 2019 Wimbledon men’s singles finals. So wearing spiky stilettos could have posed an issue.

The Duchess wore the "bone" colored version of the Nicholes shoes, but the pumps come in eight different color variations. The choices are black suede, medium beige, navy, black leather, light brown, white and black snakeskin, red, and bone.

The bone colored pumps were the perfect accent for Middleton's Cinderella-blue midi dress. The dress seemed to be a slightly tailored Emilia Wickstead Jordin dress, which was designed in London and featured a midi length hem, a square neckline, and cap sleeves.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

According to Harper's Bazaar, the Emilia Wickstead crepe fabric dress was a custom design. Royal fashion Twitter account Replicate Royalty narrowed down the look to two Emilia Wickstead dresses that could have been combined to create Middleton's bespoke version.

Seeing how the Jordin dress is currently sold out, the Duchess' Aldo pumps might not stay on shelves for too long.

Middleton has been a longtime fan of nude or bone colored pumps, but her usual picks cost a few hundred dollars more.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

One of Middleton's favorite nude pumps were the L.K.Bennett 'Sledge' stilettos, which she has worn numerous times starting in 2011. The shoes made headlines when the Duchess wore them during a visit to a mosque in Kuala Lumpur in 2012 and took them off as a sign of respect.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Usually the heels cost $240, but they are currently on sale for $110.

More recently, Middleton has been favoring L.K. Bennett's Fern pumps and Florete heels in "trench," which is a nude leather. The stilettos are similar in style, but the Fern has a four inch heel, while the Floret has a three inch heel. The Duchess first wore the Fern pumps in 2016 during a visit to India. She donned them many times throughout the trip, including during her royal visit to the Taj Mahal.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The Fern pumps and Florete heels retail at $240.

When an outfit calls for a suede shoe, Middleton seems to reach for her Gianvito Rossi “Gianvito 105” pumps in Praline Suede. Middleton first debuted the shoe in 2016 during a state visit from the Chinese President and his wife. The Duchess liked the shoe so much that she owns the Gianvito heel in four different shades. She famously wore her Praline suede heels in 2018, when she left the hospital after giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The suede heels cost a pretty penny, clocking in at $628.

You can now copy the Duchess' love for nude heels without breaking the bank thanks to her latest Aldo pick. But hurry before it sells out.