Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, joined the world in “Clap for Carers.” It's a campaign that aired on the BBC, whereby individuals who are able to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic stand outside and clap for those who are working in essential jobs on the front lines. Though the three children had been previously shown on Instagram clapping for essential workers, the whole family emerged from their house to clap together during BBC’s The Big Night In, a fundraising telethon to raise money for essential workers and those affected by Coronavirus.

The whole family was coordinated in blue, which is likely not an accident. Blue is thought to be a hue representative of peace, tranquility, and relaxation. As it's the color of the ocean and the sky, blue has a calming impact on the viewer, and it's also viewed as a symbol of depth and stability. Given the panic and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it stands to reason that Kate and family chose the blue color for its grounding and calming associations.

Princess Charlotte stood front-and-center with her go-to floral cap-sleeve dress. Prince George wore a blue-and-white gingham shirt and blue shorts, matching his father Prince William who stood behind him, in a similar blue button-down, navy pants, and blue crewneck sweater. Prince Louis was also in navy shorts and a navy sweater while Middleton slipped into a long-sleeved blue floral dress from Ghost London. Boasting a slight ruffled collar, short V-neck, and side slits, it’s no wonder that Kate's piece sold out nearly immediately.

Ahead, find some alternative blue midi dresses to channel Kate's zen look.

