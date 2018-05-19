There's a reason she is a fashion icon! Kate Middleton's dress at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding was quintessential and classic Kate. The royal, who just gave birth to her third child, adorable baby Louis, last month, was business as usual at the nuptials. While Middleton didn't have a formal role at the wedding, she performed her royal duties beautifully.

Middleton wore a white, Alexander McQueen dress with a matching white fascinator to the ceremony at Windsor Castle. It had an almost suit-like silhouette, which seemed a perfect homage to Meghan Markle's style. In fact, it's a dress we've seen before: Reporter Elizabeth Holmes pointed out on Twitter that it's the same look the Duchess wore for Charlotte's christening and the Queen's birthday.

Overall, the presentation was elegant and pretty. Of course it didn't upstage the bride — that's not Middleton's M.O. She simply showed up to the ceremony as we expected her to; that is, dressed beautifully.

Middleton tends to favor designers such as Alexander McQueen, which is the house that designed her wedding dress when she swapped vows with Prince William. So it made sense that many people were speculating that she would go with a Sarah Burton-designed frock since the McQueen creative director has long been her go to on many occasions.

But she has also been known to rock Topshop, Jenny Packham, Reiss, and Temperley London. She tends to go with dresses that hit at the knee, paired with pumps. The royal doesn't typically show much skin and she was was proper when attending her brother-in-laws wedding.

You can see that the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found Kate Middleton being her usual, timeless self.

When fulfilling her royal obligations and appearing in public, Middleton rarely, if ever, disappoints. She has a signature style and she sticks with it. Not only does that allow her to have a recognizable image but it also means she is comfortable. She wears what she knows looks terrific and works for her. So she can go about her duties in style and in comfort. That's critically important to Middleton's success.

As for her hair and makeup, Middleton wore her shiny brown locks blown out straight. Her makeup was also simple, with just a touch of smokiness around the eyes and a nude lip.

Middleton accessorized flawlessly with her wedding attire. Per the dress code for the wedding, she wore a fabulous hat pinned to the side of her head. She often opts for statement-making toppers when appearing in public. It's usually the final touch that pulls her look together. It's also the detail that takes her sophisticated ensembles up a notch and adds edge.

For her footwear, she went with a classic nude heel. Middleton is usually seen strutting her stuff in pumps and the wedding was no different.

Middleton wore a custom blush dress by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen to her baby sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017. It was extremely pretty and of course Middleton topped it off with a forward-pushing hat.

Middleton's hats are always an awesome way in which she trims her outfits — and this occasion was no different. Stunning!