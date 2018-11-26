The women of the royal family always look polished and sophisticated, though I’ve been wondering how the heck they manage to survive with just a little clutch or handbag day to day. I personally can’t get by with anything smaller than a tote bag as I basically carry my whole house with me day to day, but Kate Middleton somehow manages to magic her way through her life with dinky little pieces. I’ve always wondered what Kate Middleton's handbags hold as they hardly look big enough to squeeze a phone in sometimes, but it turns out there’s four things she apparently needs with her at all times. And unsurprisingly for the down to earth royal, they’re mega practical.

In a new book called Kate: The Biography, the author Marcia Moody claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge has a few essentials and they’re way more normal than you’d expect. According to MamaMia, the biography revealed that the first thing Kate needs is a compact mirror which makes total sense. Given that she’s one of the most photographed women in the world, it’s no surprise she’d want to make sure she felt comfortable and confident in front of the world's press. After all, there’s nothing more embarrassing than grinning for the camera with a wedge of spinach stuck between your teeth.

On a related note, Kate reportedly also always slips a packet of blotting paper into her clutch. If you’ve never used them before, they’re groundbreaking. They’re basically little sheaves of paper that you can pat your face down with and they suck up all the oil, meaning that you don’t have to worry about looking shiny and greasy in pictures.

Third of all, it turns out she’s super old school and carries a handkerchief around with her. While I personally recoil at the idea of carrying around a snotty handkerchief with me, I guess I can sort of see why she’d do it — they’re much easier to fold up and carry around than a big pack of tissues. And honestly, there’s nothing more humiliating than having a great big sneeze and that long, awkward pause where you and everybody else around you realise you’ve got nothing to clean yourself up with.

And finally, even though Kate Middleton’s make-up is always on point - she doesn’t actually carry any gloss or lippie around with her for a touch up. In fact, she chooses to apparently carry around lip balm and that’s absolutely a great shout around this time of year.

It’s a big difference from the essential stuff I carry in my own bag: a.k.a. my phone, wallet, keys, headphones, and emergency snacks. However, I guess it makes sense for Kate as when she’s out at events, she frequently has aides and assistants with her who can carry her non-essentials.

I also highly doubt that if Kate rocked up to Kensington Palace without her keys that the household staff wouldn’t let her in. On the other hand, I’d have to sit on my front door step, cry and beg a housemate to come home early.

Kate: The Biography is out now and available as a Kindle eBook on Amazon.