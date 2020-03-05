While on royal tour in Ireland, Kate Middleton's worn several luxury brands including Catherine Walker and vintage Oscar de la Renta. But as royal fashion fans will know, the Duchess of Cambridge loves to incorporate both high and low pieces into her repertoire. Kate Middleton's H&M earrings from the royal reception at the Guinness brewery were the ideal low cost item to throw in the mix.

The eye-catching earrings boast a sizable circular shape, a dramatic drop style, and textured gold material. Middleton paired them with a metallic green dress from The Vampire's Wife. The $2,076 iridescent silk midi-length frock features a ruffled hem, a high neckline, and exaggerated shoulders. The dress has fans in quite a few celebrities — it's been worn by Kate Moss, Keira Knightley, and Princess Beatrice to name a few — and it'll only become more popular now that it has the Duchess' stamp of approval. Middleton finished her look with her go-to Manolo Blahnik BB pumps and a small metallic clutch.

While this is Middleton's first public appearance in the dress, her earrings are a repeat. According to What Kate Wore, the Duchess wore them before in 2018 when she attended a royal foundation dinner. Unfortunately, since they are from a previous season, the H&M baubles are no longer available for purchase, but we found quite a few similar dupes below.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

While Middleton's earrings are more circular, they still share both a similar texture and drop design to this ASOS accessory.

The textured gold and design on this Topshop pair make them a comparable choice.

These earrings may not have the texture of Middleton's, but they are drop style, sizable, and feature the same two-prong circular design.