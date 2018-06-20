Kate Spade Brand Will Donate More Than $1 Million To Suicide Prevention Nonprofits

Kate Valentine Spade may have passed away, but she and her efforts to create beauty will not be forgotten any time soon. People have shared stories about their first and favorite bags to honor her life and work, and now the brand is getting involved in her rememberance, too. According to the brand's Instagram announcement, the Kate Spade New York Foundation is donating to suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes in honor of the company's founder.

Kate Spade New York sent out its condolences on social media after Spade died of suicide on June 5, but the foundation had something even bigger in the works to honor the late designer. The foundation, which is run by the company by the same name, shared that it will donate over $1 million to multiple nonprofit organizations that spread awareness about suicide prevention and mental health throughout the month of June.

Although there will be donations to multiple organizations, the Kate Spade Foundation is starting with a $250,000 donation to the Crisis Text Line. The nonprofit allows people to speak with a crisis counselor immediately after texting the number 741741.

"In honor of our company founder, Kate Spade, our foundation is donating over $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes, starting with $250,000 to the @crisistextline," the caption reads. "From June 20 through June 29, 2018, the Kate Spade New York Foundation will also match public donations made to the crisis text line, up to the amount of $100,000. To make your donation, please go to crisistextline.org/katespadeny. Thank you for your generosity and support."

On top of the donation, the foundation is also matching all donations that are made during the month up to $100,000. To donate, go to the Kate Spade New York page of the Crisis Text Line website. As of June 20, just hours after the announcement, the page has already raised over $18,000 in outside donations.

The organization's page tells you exactly what your money will go to. According to the website, $19 supports one texter in their time of need, $238 supports one hour of supervision on the platform in times of high traffic, $580 supports three days of technology needed to keep the platform running, and $1,008 supports 30 hours of training for one Crisis Counselor.

Of course, any money amount matters. The organization also gives the option for you to write in an amount that you would like to donate. It also has the option for you to choose to donate monthly, if you'd like to get involved that way.

The Kate Spade New York Foundation has yet to announce what other nonprofits it will be teaming up with throughout the month, but this is one heck of a start. If the foundation follows the same pattern, there will be three other organizations that it will support. Not to mention that they will likely also be matching donations as well.

Bustle reached out to the brand to see what other foundations it would be supporting in honor of Spade.

Giving money is not the only way to support those in need. If you aren't in the situation that you can monetarily give, you can always spread awareness. Reaching out to someone in need is also a great option to spread awareness about mental help. It doesn't cost anything to be kind.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911 or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741. For international resources, here is a good place to begin.