The glamorous life of a celebrity may seem great from afar, but more often than not there's a lot more going on beneath the surface than fans ever realize. Such is the case for Katy Perry, who opened up about her mental health and how she struggled with depression following her temporary split from Orlando Bloom back in 2017. Fortunately, the two of them ended up reconciling later on and are now expecting their first child together sometime this year. But as happy as she feels now, Perry knows all too well how easy it can be to wallow in sadness when life unexpected throws challenges your way, both personally and professionally.

"I lost my smile," Perry confessed during an appearance on the Canadian radio show "Q on CBC," as per CNN. "I don't know if my smile was ever fully, like, authentically mine but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time. Which was the validation, love, and admiration from the outside world, and then that shifted."

Along with the split from Bloom, Perry explained that her career was also taking a downward spiral at the time thanks to poor album sales, which left her feeling "broken" in half. "I was excited about flying high off the next record and the record didn't get me high any more," she continued. "The validation didn't get me high, and so I just crashed."

Looking back at that time in her life now, though, the American Idol judge believes it was a necessary turning point in her life, saying that she needed to fall that far down emotionally in order to pick herself back up and become a better person because of it. "It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time."

And as for what ultimately saved her, she believes it all boiled down to gratitude, and above all, her faith. "My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I'm not disposable, and that, you know, every person that's been created has a purpose," she explained.

Luckily Perry is in a much better place now, with a baby on the way and a new album set to come out in August.