Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took to social media to show their support to the one man delivering all the info they need during this global pandemic: Dr. Anthony Fauci. On Thursday, the pair posted a selfie on Instagram wearing matching black Dr. Fauci hoodies with bold white writing that read, “Fauci Gang.” On Bloom’s page, he wrote, “double tap if you’re in the #drfauci gang.” By Monday morning, the post already had nearly 520,000 likes, so clearly his fans are scurrying to gain entry to their posse.

Dr. Fauci is, of course, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He is the one delivering much of the information day-to-day about COVID-19: the reality of where we are now, what to expect, and how to handle social distancing and quarantine to flatten the curve of spread.

The hoodies were made as a brand collaboration between F***Jerry and Pizzaslime. And, at $69 per top, can be shopped on Pizzaslime’s website. The sweatshirt, however, is more than just a funny nod to Fauci during a time in which the whole world needs a little humor. A portion of proceeds from each sale will be donated to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund. While the style is currently sold out of their first batch, you can easily add yourself to the wait list on the product’s page to be notified when there are more back in stock.

Fauci has yet to comment on the hoodies, but here’s hoping he sports one at a White House press conference at some point in the future.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Katy Pery and Orlando Bloom are proud members of the Fauci gang — and can you blame them?

The Fauci Gang hoodie is 100% cotton, screen printed, and fits true to size. It's the perfect sweatshirt to lounge in during quarantine, and most importantly, it goes to a good cause.