The Senate will probably vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee in about a week, but the controversy surrounding him shows no sign of receding. On Thursday, Brett Kavanaugh said his recent "abortion-inducing drugs" comment wasn't describing his own opinion. In a 23-page document sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, he responded to some final questions from senators before his confirmation.

"That was the position of the plaintiffs in that case, and I was accurately describing the plaintiffs' position," Kavanaugh wrote in the document in response to a question from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). "At the hearing, I was not expressing an opinion on whether particular drugs induce abortion; I used that phrase only when recount[ing] the plaintiffs' own assertions."

During the hearing on Sept. 6, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asked Kavanaugh to describe his position on a 2015 case that involved allowing employees to opt out of providing health insurance coverage for contraception. Kavanaugh replied by saying that he believed the current opt-out form posed an unfair burden for employees: "They said filling out the form would make them complicit in the provision of the abortion-inducing drugs that they were, as a religious matter, objected to."

Women's reproductive rights advocates immediately jumped on the phrase "abortion-inducing drugs," pointing out that using birth control is not the same as getting an abortion. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) and Hillary Clinton are among those who were alarmed by Kavanaugh's comment; both argued that it was meant as a "dog whistle" to radical conservatives.

Kavanaugh's statement on Thursday is unlikely to satisfy all his critics. Later in the document, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) brought up the issue again and took a different tactic. She didn't want to know whether or not Kavanaugh had meant to describe his own opinion in that moment — she wanted to know what his opinion was.

"Regardless of whether the term 'abortion-inducing drugs' was used by a party," she wrote, "do you believe that birth control or contraceptives are 'abortion-inducing drugs'?"

But Kavanaugh declined to answer the question. Instead, he repeated his response to Grassley, saying that he'd been stating the plaintiff's opinion.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come ...