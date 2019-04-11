Six months after Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice, numerous progressive groups are demanding an investigation into Kavanaugh's confirmation process. According to BuzzFeed News, more than two dozen progressive groups — including the Women's March and Know Your IX — signed a letter Thursday in which they urged House Democrats to investigate what they described as a "sham."

The letter, which was addressed to both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, asked House Democrats to investigate the 83 reported ethics complaints filed against Kavanaugh last year, as well as any unresolved concerns that arose during his confirmation hearings.

"Senate Republicans jettisoned all procedural norms and abandoned any sense of fairness, and they must be investigated," the letter read. "Serious questions remain about whether Justice Kavanaugh lied to the Senate; whether he sexually assaulted the women who credibly accused him of doing so; whether there are cases on which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned and from which he must be recused; whether he lied about his financial debt and how it was repaid; and whether he is ultimately fit to be a justice on the Supreme Court."

Kavanaugh has denied all of the sexual misconduct allegations against him, CNN reported last year. But the progressive groups that signed off on Thursday's letter expressed concern that Senate Republicans had "manipulated the confirmation process" in Kavanaugh's favor.

More to come...