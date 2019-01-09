On Jan. 8, Justice Brett Kavanaugh's first Supreme Court opinion was released on a case that the bench gave a unanimous opinion upon. According to The Washington Post, the context around Kavanaugh's decision was representative of a common tradition for the Supreme Court, in which a recently appointed justice often gives his or her first solo opinion on an uncontroversial case. What's more, the publication further points out that Kavanaugh's opinion focused on the tamer aspects of the decision, as well, rather than diving into tricky legal territory.

The case, Henry Schein Inc. v. Archer & White Sales, was originally presented to the Supreme Court in October before being decided on Jan. 8. It addressed an appeals court decision in which a court had been granted the right to decide whether a problem between a dental manufacturer and distributor could be settled by arbitration or not. Along with his fellow judges, Kavanaugh agreed with the reversal of this decision.

He wrote in part, “When the parties’ contract delegates the arbitrability question to an arbitrator, the courts must respect the parties’ decision as embodied in the contract. We vacate the contrary judgment of the Court of Appeals."

USA Today notes that Kavanaugh used the word "arbitrability" 13 times in his eight-page opinion.

According to the MacMillan Dictionary, arbitrability is defined by "the ability of a dispute to be taken to arbitration."

According to The New York Times, Kavanaugh summarized his opinion in court on Tuesday in front of seven of his colleagues; the only justice missing was Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is recovering at home from her cancer surgery.

So far, Kavanaugh's time on the Supreme Court bench has been marked by a largely quiet presence. As was mentioned above, The Washington Post notes that this is representative of how most justices start their time on the bench, more so than any indication of his specific behavior as a judge.

Kavanaugh's first opinion comes three weeks after a U.S. judicial council dismissed 83 complaints against him on Dec. 10, which were raised against him after his Senate confirmation hearings in September. Per CNN, the Denver-based appeals court declared that the complaints, which ranged from allegations that he had made false statements in his hearings, to arguing that his general temperament was inappropriate and unsuited for the bench, could no longer be acted upon since he was no longer covered by the misconduct rules, given that he is now a justice.

The judge who declared the decision, Timothy Tymkovich, said of the situation via CNN,

The allegations contained in the complaints are serious, but the Judicial Council is obligated to adhere to the Act. Lacking statutory authority to do anything more, the complaints must be dismissed because an intervening event -- Justice Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court -- has made the complaints no longer appropriate for consideration under the Act.

Kavanaugh did make one surprising move in December when he sided with Chief Justice John Roberts and the liberal side of the Supreme Court bench on a relatively uncontroversial Planned Parenthood decision in December. Per USA Today, the court ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood patients being allowed to contest laws in Kansas and Louisiana which stripped their Medicaid funds.

Kavanaugh has yet to issue an individual dissent.