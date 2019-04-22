Fashion faces the new challenges in designing products that are trendy but have morals on who designs them. Keds’ latest collaboration with textile brand Ace & Jig (offers sizes 6 through 10), though, is a recipe for style in a sickening ethically-made shoe collection.

While many shoe lovers know Keds for its iconic tennis shoes, Ace & Jig is a fashion brand that creates its own yarn-dye, woven fabric. According to the brand’s site, the designers scope out the best fabrics at the start of each season "from the feedsack bags of antique French linens to Japanese boro quilts." From there, the brand designs its own textiles for fabric prints pulled from places as far as India.

Now, the footwear and textile brands are collectively changing the shoe game for Earth Day to create a collection of ethically-made yarn-dyed woven shoe textiles. In the collection are four styles of intricate patterns in (of course) earth toned colors.

Despite their exclusivity, the four styles in the collection will be sold exclusively at Nordstrom, Nordstrom.com, and Keds.com starting April 22 for $120.

Here’s everything to expect in this ethically-made shoe collaboration.

Keds X Ace&Jig Anchor Celadon

There are two pair of lace-ups in the four-piece collection of Anchors, and this pair is one of the brightest. The Celadon pair features Ace&Jig's bold but wearable print in a multicolored plaid pattern with an orange and black stripe detail to reel in all the colors. For $120, these sneakers make a statement.

Keds X Ace&Jig Anchor Channel

The Channel pair of Keds x Ace&Jig sneakers feature an earthy gray and white striped color story. These lace-up sneakers are Keds' classic trainer style Anchors with a pop of Ace&Jig's pattern to set off any fresh day-to-day look.

Keds X Ace&Jig Anchor Hope

The Hope pair of Keds Anchor style shoe come as a slip-on and make for a cool pair of street sneakers. These pair are multicolored, but the colors are soft enough to wear with almost anything. The shoe's fit is true to size with a tapered toe.

Keds X Ace&Jig Anchor Marine

This casual plaid print of Ace&Jig's fabric is the star of the only other pair of Anchor slip-ons. The Marines come in a multicolored pattern in shades of blue and gray and would look dope with any pair of jeans. These along with the other pairs in this collection are best cleaned with a spot wash and air drying.

Pieces like these take time to make from ideation to execution. But when slow fashion spouts stunning designs like these shoes, the process is worth it to reuse old materials and unconventional fabrics to prevent waste while also turning looks.