Keds x Kate Spade's Wedding Collection Is Expanding & People Are Already Freaking Out

After you're done finding your perfect partner comes finding the perfect pair of shoes. As if the first launch wasn't incredible enough, Keds and Kate Spade are expanding the wedding shoe collection. The line includes shoes to make even the shortest girls feel on top of the world. Let's just say that this something new and blue is going to have everyone wanting to borrow them.

Finding wedding shoes is just as important as finding the dress. While some people spend tons of money on a shoe that they'll only wear once, Keds and Kate Spade have joined forces to create kicks that you'll want to wear on your big night and beyond. People loved the first round of launches so much that the brands expanded to a whopping 30 shoes, including some for the bride, bridesmaids, ring bearers, and flower girls.

"There's no better way to walk down the aisle than in these elegant sneakers: height without the heel, dance-all-night comfort, plus versatile style so you can keep wearing them well after the big day," Keds product line manager writes on the website. "A must for brides-to-be!"

This collection will be love at first sight. Whether you're getting married or not, these are the shoes for you.

There's something for a variety of different brides out there. There's tie-up shoes covered in glitter, metallic kicks, and all white slip-ons with pearl and flower embellishments. The best part is that each tie-up shoe comes with two different laces. You can slide in the ribbon ones for the big day and then trade them out for regular cloth laces to wear them day-to-day.

The real show-stoppers are the platform sneakers. Not only are they completely chic and elegant for the big day, but they add the little boost that heels do. Not to mention that you can spend the night dancing in them and be completely comfortable. That's a major bonus of this unconventional wedding shoe line.

According to the Huffington Post, this line was designed to be “the perfect union of ease and glamour.” Between the rose gold, gold, and all-white colors and wearability, I'd say that they completely nailed it. The shoes range between $55 to $120 too, which puts them more on the affordable side as far as wedding shoes go.

Don't just take my word for it though. Fan are absolutely loving the original collection and the expansion. Brides-to-be and just wedding hopefuls are all over this collection, so you'll want to snag some before they're all gone. Don't just take my word for it though. Here's what people are saying about the Keds x Kate Spade Collection.

This is not a drill, people. The line ins expanding and it's making people wish that they didn't have student loans to pay.

On the plus side, the most expensive shoes are $120! That's just a little over a dollar per day for this bride to save while waiting for the wedding. Or someone could buy them as a wedding gift... hint hint.

I know that this collection is for brides and all, but really anyone could wear them. Because you can't pass up a shoe moment like this.

Crying because there's no rock on my finger, but I still want these shoes. But either way, this collection is incredible.

It's not a want. It's a need. This is a urgent collection that won't be around forever, so someone marry me.

Whoever said that diamond are a girl's best friend obviously hasn't seen these shoes.

Bottom line: these shoes will make anyone fall in love — whether you're a wedding hopeful or not.