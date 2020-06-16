Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss don't appear to be harboring any hard feelings about Peter's Bachelor season, as they said during their appearance on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! However, after the episode, another contestant seemed to take issue with the franchise, as Kelley Flanagan appeared to call out Chris Harrison on Instagram for asking Peter's exes "disrespectful" questions about Peter's season.

Speaking to both Madison and Hannah Ann during Monday night's show, Harrison stirred up a little bit of drama when he asked if either of them would ever get back together with Peter if he came “crawling back” to them. “What kind of question is that Chris Harrison?” Hannah Ann responded. “I think we already know the answer to that one!”

Kelley, it seems, was similarly unhappy with the host's questioning. “Why are these disrespectful questions still be asked?” she wrote on her Instagram Story, seemingly referencing Harrison's interview with Madison and Hannah Ann. “The past is the past, let’s let everyone move on in peace.” Kelley didn't directly call Harrison out by name, but given that she now has a very vested interested in Peter's personal life, it makes sense that the Chicago native wouldn't be all too keen to see others continue to linger on her boyfriend's previous relationships.

Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

It's hard to blame Kelley for getting at least a little ticked off about that possibility, especially given how happy she and Peter seem to be. They're even at the point in their relationship where they're now making fully-produced, PDA-packed video montages of their travel experiences.

For their part, though, Hannah Ann and Madison are more than happy to leave the past behind and move on. "Walking off that stage, I never looked back," Hannah Ann told Harrison. "And I’m not going to let an unfortunate situation knock me down.” Meanwhile, Madison even went so far as to speak highly of Peter and Kelley's relationship, stating how happy she is that they're together. “Kelley and I were really close on the show and obviously I loved Peter and I’m happy he’s found a person that he feels he can be the best version of himself with, and his family loves and supports," she added. "I truly am so happy for them."