He may have been the one handing out roses on The Bachelor, but it seems Peter Weber has already received a stamp of approval of his own from the most important woman in his girlfriend's life. In the comments of a Mother's Day Instagram post, Kelley Flanagan revealed that her mom already "loves" Peter, despite the fact that the two of them have only been officially dating for a few short weeks. Not that time really means anything these days in a COVID-19 world.

The subject was broached on Sunday, May 10, shortly after Kelley posted a photo of herself and her mother, Connie Flanagan, in honor of Mother's Day. It was here that a fan inquired, “I wanna know your mum’s opinion on Peter lol," to which Kelley responded, “She loves him!” And it seems the feeling is rather mutual. The pilot also made a point of commenting on the post, writing, “My two favorite Connies."

However, he wasn't the only member of the Weber family to voice his thoughts on the matter. Never one to shy away from doling out her two cents, Peter's mom Barb also commented on the post, stating that she “Can’t wait to meet Connie.” Oh to be a fly on that wall.

Considering how private Peter and Kelley have been in the past about their rumored the relationship, it's interesting to see how open they seem to be about everything now. Though many fans suspected that a romance had bloomed months prior, the happy couple only just became Instagram official on May 2 after Peter posted a photo of him and Kelley in a cozy embrace alongside the caption, "You caught me. Let the adventure begin."

Since then, the two of them have been featured in numerous Instagram Stories on each other's accounts, making it clear that they are very much an item. Kelley even made an appearance in a special birthday video Peter made to celebrate his father's special day. "Happy Birthday Capitan!" Peter captioned the video post. "We wish we could be there with you today celebrating @747flyr but we’re there in spirit! We love you!"

So really, a "meet the parents" event seems pretty inevitable at this point — once the Stay at Home orders have been lifted, of course. Things may not have worked out for Peter's past relationships with Hannah Brown, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Ann Sluss, but given how well things seem to be progressing with Kelley, maybe fourth time will prove to be the charm.