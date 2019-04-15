Every person remembers that time in their childhood when they believed that Santa Claus gave them their first music player, or thought the Tooth Fairy left five dollars underneath their pillow, or imagined that SpongeBob SquarePants could be their best friend one day. Sadly, Kelly Clarkson might have accidentally broken that last illusion for her daughter, River Rose. In a new interview, Kelly Clarkson said she had ruined Frozen for her daughter after accidentally revealing that the characters Anna and Elsa were voiced by actual humans and were therefore not real.

Clarkson made the confession in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying that she was trying to explain to River Rose how she voiced Moxy in the upcoming animated movie, Ugly Dolls, by comparing it to Anna and Elsa’s voices in the Disney hit movie Frozen. Immediately, she had realized what she had done and completely regretted everything.

"I pretty much crushed her dreams," Clarkson said to ET, referring to her 4-year-old daughter. "I didn't really realize what I was doing, and I was explaining to her, because she was confused, and I said, 'It's my voice. Like, you know, like how Elsa and Anna, there's a person that plays Elsa and Anna?' And I didn't get what I was doing!"

Luckily, Clarkson found a clever way to spin the devastating reveal into some hope and positivity for her little girl, and found a way to justify herself for spilling the beans. “I felt horrible, but she’s very clever, she would’ve figured it out,” she added. “I’m justifying it to make myself feel better. I saw her little face, and I just saw the wheels spinning, and I was like, ‘Oh no! But isn’t it exciting that you could meet the real girl that plays Elsa?’ I was like, ‘Let’s flip this into a positive.’ It was so sad.”

Clarkson revealed the story while promoting Ugly Dolls, which she stars in alongside a huge ensemble of actors and musicians, including Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Emma Roberts, Wanda Sykes, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha, and Lizzo. The musical comedy is based on the iconic doll line of the same name, and Clarkson said was attracted to the film because of its uplifting message. ”I feel like right now, everything is very divisive, very serious," she said to ET. "[Ugly Dolls] is like a nice form of escapism and a reminder of the great parts about humanity."

Ugly Dolls isn’t the singer's first movie role. Right after she was crowned the first American Idol winner in 2002, she famously starred alongside runner-up Justin Guarini in From Justin to Kelly (2003), which was harshly panned by critics but remains in our hearts to this day. Clarkson often jokes about the film, and used her charming sense of humor once again to compare it to her new role in Ugly Dolls. "Yeah, that was the worst thing ever. I was contractually obligated to do that one. This one I volunteered," she told ET with a laugh. (Although she may regret the experience, some fans will argue that the film is utterly iconic.)

Hopefully, Clarkson will be able to heal River Rose's wounds by meeting Kristen Bell, who voiced Anna in Frozen. Or maybe, hearing her mother's voice in an animated film will make her forget about what's real and what's not, and create a new kind of film magic for her going forward.