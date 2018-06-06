President Trump has been called a lot of things in his day, but Wednesday marks the first time any member of his administration has linked him with a beloved dairy product. In a slip-up she most definitely realized right after, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called Trump the "Commander of Cheese."

Conway's stumble came during an interview on CNN's New Day, in remarks about Trump's decision to rescind his White House invitation from Super Bowl winners the Philadelphia Eagles. Host John Berman asked Conway to clarify whether or not Trump has indeed, in recent days (and tweets), been demanding that NFL players express their patriotism. Conway replied:

And the problem with that is what, just so we're clear? And the problem with the president of the United States, and the commander in cheese — Chief — expressing that opinion is exactly what?

Berman didn't comment on the cheese flub, but lots of people on Twitter did. Tommy Christopher, a writer for Share Blue media, posted a 7-second clip of the "commander-of-cheese" gaffe and commented "I am literally dead now." Bill Kuchman of Politico tweeted: "Even Mayor McCheese has to report to someone." Ken Olin, a producer of This Is Us, quipped that Trump "did win Wisconsin."

This is by no means Conway's first public flub. All credit for the Orwellian euphemism "alternative facts" goes to Conway, who invented the obfuscating term to explain why Trump insisted his inauguration crowd sizes were the biggest ever — despite hard evidence to the contrary. She is also responsible for referring to the "Bowling Green Massacre," an event that never actually happened, but whose theoretical tenets helped defend Trump's attempt to ban international visitors from several Muslim-majority nations.

