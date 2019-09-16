Hold the phone and sit down because this celebrity hair change is low key shocking. Kendall Jenner dyed her hair blonde for the Burberry runway show. The famously dark-haired model and eldest of the Jenner daughters has now taken the plunge into lighter locks. While it may be one of the most shocking changes in celeb hair as of late, the unexpected look is so good.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Jenner hit the Burberry runway with new blonde hair on Sept. 16. Though the model didn't walk any shows during New York Fashion Week this year, she took to the runway in London for the iconic British brand. While Jenner hasn't gone the bright blonde hue of sister Khloe Kardashian or traded in her dark locks for the hair of Daenerys Targaryen, Jenner is undeniably now a blonde.

On the runway, fans of the model could still see her dark roots through the new, lighter tone. As she modeled Burberry's newest pieces, Jenner wore her hair parted straight down the middle showcasing the remaining bit of her natural hue. The length of her strands, however, were a darkened, honey blonde.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

If Jenner's blonde hair isn't a wig, the star went lighter quickly. She was spotted in New York for Fashion Week only a week ago with her signature dark hair.

WWD/Shutterstock

Jenner isn't the only celebrity who has gone from brunette to blonde quickly. In 2018, Selena Gomez appeared at the American Music Awards rocking a "Nirvana blonde." The style was a major departure for the dark haired singer, and while she did go lighter in a day, hair stylist Riawna Capri that the process was a long one. In an Instagram post, Capri explained that Gomez's hair took nine hours, 300 foils, eight bowls of bleach, and fellow stylist Nikki Lee always working on the strands to complete the look.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But just because you can, that doesn't mean you should. According to Teen Vogue who spoke with stylist Kyle White, if you have naturally dark hair like Jenner or Gomez, four sessions is recommended to go blonde in order to avoid damaging your strands. In fact, White even says that you can space out those appointments and wear a dark root in the meantime to further avoid damage.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

If Jenner has, in fact, colored her hair blonde, she's now the final member of the Kar-Jenner clan to do so. From Kylie Jenner getting inspiration from Kourtney Kardashian's former blonde to Kim Kardashian's platinum moment and Khloe Kardashian's slow transition, all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have now gone blonde. Jenner, like the rest of her sisters, looks so good with the color.