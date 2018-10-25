If you're wondering what the the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family is doing this year for Halloween, get ready, because Kendall Jenner teased her sisters' Halloween costumes are amazing. Based on Kendall's response, it sure sounds like the Kardashian-Jenners are not only doing a group sister costume, but that it might be their best one yet.

In a video shared by Vogue on Oct. 24, Kendall, Gigi Hadid, and Paloma Elsesser opened up about some of their spookiest stories. In addition to Kendall talking about Ouija boards and ghosts in her mom Kris Jenner's home (more on that later), she said about this year's costumes,

"Me and my sisters are doing something amazing, but I can't tell you because that will ruin everything and I'm not gonna give Vogue that exclusive just yet."

What could they possibly be this year? Will it be relevant to today or something nostalgic? It's unclear whether they'll reveal their costumes on actual Halloween, Oct. 31, or if they're planning on dressing up this weekend like many others are doing. Whatever the case, keep your eyes peeled to see if their costumes really are as "amazing" as Kendall says.

The 22-year-old model also opened up to Vogue about past family Halloween costumes. "So we would do big Halloween parties and it so much fun," she said. "We'd dress up as like, one year we were all the 101 Dalmatians and my mom was Cruella De Vil. Another year, we were all the characters from Wizard of Oz, my mom was Dorothy."

Vogue on YouTube

Last Halloween, Kim Kardashian dressed up as Cher, with Jonathan Cheban joining her as Sonny Bono. Yes, she pulled it off flawlessly. Actually, Kim wore five Halloween costumes in 2017. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima went as Bonnie and Clyde. Oh, Kourtney also went as Michael Jackson with Kim, who dressed up as Madonna. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson channeled their inner Game of Thrones, whereas Kylie Jenner went as an angel.

As for Kendall, she went as Buttercup from the Powerpuff Girls. However, she made her version a bit more sexier, alongside her friends Hailey Baldwin, who was Bubbles, and singer Justine Skye, who went as Bliss, the fourth Powerpuff Girl first introduced in the series' The Power of Four.

The Kardashian-Jenners definitely go above and beyond on Halloween.

Halloween costumes aren't the only thing Kendall discussed with Vogue. As she told the publication, "I do believe in ghosts. I don't know if I've ever seen one, but I've experienced some pretty ghosty situations."

According to the reality star, she and Kylie have had some weird encounters in Kris' current house, where they both once lived. "Well, in the house that my mom lives in, Kylie and I would always hear footsteps on the roof when no one was home," she claimed. "Kylie's shower used to turn on all the time and we never knew why. I'm convinced it was a ghost."

Let's just hope Kendall doesn't end up having any paranormal encounters while she's getting ready for her "amazing" Halloween costume with her sisters.