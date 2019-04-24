The selfie relies on many variables. Angles, lighting, poses, flashback-neutralizing makeup, and filters factor into the final product. But during an interview with Bustle, Kendall Jenner reminds us that the most critical selfie element is your smile. That's part of the reason why Kendall Jenner co-created a teeth whitening pen for oral care brand MOON that could actually be your new secret weapon for selfies. The launch might not be something you were expecting from her, but it's pretty cool.

The Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen boasts sleek and slim packaging and is specifically designed to be something you easily pull out of your purse or back pocket to treat your smile while on the go. The pen, which costs $19.99, is excellent for pre-selfie touch-ups and is said to whiten and brighten teeth over time when you get into the habit of using it often. It boasts a yummy, vanilla mint flavor and features natural ingredients, such as soothing lavender oil, whitening strawberry extract, and healing honeysuckle. It's also vegan and cruelty-free.

Jenner stresses to Bustle that "it's important to take care of your smile," which is why she is backing this tooth tool. The brand, founded by Shaun Neff, provides plenty of other products that assist with the task of keeping your smile bright, healthy, and beautiful.

Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen $19.99 MOON Oral Care Buy At MOON Oral Care

According to the press materials, MOON operates off the principle that taking care of your teeth isn't something you should simply do as a matter of routine. Rather, it should make you feel something. The brand is working to transform standard oral care regimens through product and design. Ultimately, oral care becomes an oral beauty experience, and Jenner and Neff want customers to feel good about using the Tooth Whitening Pen whenever and wherever they need. It's no different than whipping out a lipstick or gloss after dinner or drinks, and before a selfie, to spruce up your smile.

Since we were on the topic of the mouth for this launch, it seemed only natural to find out if Jenner prefers lip gloss, which has been mounting a comeback in the beauty realm, or if she pledges allegiance to a matte mouth, which had been the dominant lip trend in recent years. "I'm more of a gloss girl," she tells Bustle. "I just think it's more sexy."

While mega matte Lip Kits are the cornerstone of her little sister Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics makeup empire, she has been known to dabble in glosses as well. So are Kendall and Kylie Jenner ever going to collaborate on a product collection or a Lip Kit shade? But the elder Jenner sister remained, well, tight-lipped, playfully stating, "I'm not going to say anything."

For now, at least we have her other mouth-related deals. MOON has also dropped a Stain Removal Whitening Toothpaste, Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste, Clean Slide Floss, and additional products via its official website if you are all in on the idea of oral care colliding with beauty.