Kendall Jenner is the only one of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings who isn't a parent — and she's more than okay with that. The model shared a hilarious Instagram post on Friday reminding her fans that she's not planning any major life changes in the near future. Kendall Jenner isn't rushing to keep up with her siblings, and that only makes her fans love her even more.

Kendall's post shows her lounging at home on a beach towel, with pool floats in the background. She chose a perfect caption for the shot, too, writing, "all my siblings posting their babies and sh*t and i'm just like..." Clearly, she's not bothered by the fact that she doesn't have a baby at home (or on the way).

Khloé Kardashian celebrated Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True. And Kourtney Kardashian shared a Thanksgiving photo of herself, Scott Disick, and their children in pajama sets. Kylie Jenner wrote that she was "thankful" for Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi, in her own Instagram post on Thanksgiving. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have three children, too, while Rob Kardashian is dad to his and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream. But while all of her siblings are super happy for the families they've created, Kendall seems just fine forging her own path.

Of course, that's not to say Kendall doesn't love being an aunt to all of her nephews and nieces. During a conversation with People in July, Kendall shared that she and Kylie's daughter, Stormi, in particular, have a "special connection."

"I love all of my nieces and nephews — I like that I can give them back," Kendall told People. "But I do feel… a really special connection to Stormi."

Kendall makes a great point, too. Being an aunt or uncle does allow you to have all of the fun parts — buying gifts for the kids, playing with them at holidays, goofing around — without having to be a full-time parent at the end of the day. Plus, she's only 23, so there's plenty of time for her to have kids of her own in the future, if she decides that's something she's interested in.

And even though she doesn't have children of her own, Kendall is still super thankful for all of the family members in her life. She shared a series of photos and a video on Instagram Thursday showing some of her family members and their elaborate Thanksgiving spread. It looks super elaborate, too — there were mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, and turkey galore. (Her video also captured a rare moment of Kanye West smiling, which is a nice surprise to see over the Thanksgiving holiday week.)

Kendall seems just fine being the only childless Kardashian-Jenner sibling, but she still has plenty of love for all of her family members. And in the meantime, it sounds like she loves being Aunt Kendall (or maybe Auntie Kendall?) to all of the Kardashian-Jenner babies and kids.