On the one year anniversary of one of America's deadliest school shooting, state lawmakers in Kentucky advanced a bill that would legalize permitless carry. The bill, which passed the Kentucky state Senate 29-8 on Thursday, would allow those legally able to possess a gun to carry a concealed weapon without a permit or training.

"This is how our state decided to mark that anniversary of the deadliest high school shooting in our nation's history — pass more gun legislation, making it easier for people to carry weapons in our state," Connie Coartney, a member of Kentucky's Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America chapter, told The Lexington Herald-Leader.

If passed, the bill would reportedly make Kentucky the 15th state to have legalized permitless concealed carry, according to The Lexington Herald-Leader. In fact, as Kentucky state legislators were voting to advance Senate Bill 150 on Thursday, lawmakers in Oklahoma approved legislation legalizing concealed carry without a permit after a similar bill was vetoed by the state's then-governor last year. According to The Hill, Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma's new governor, is expected to sign the bill into law. A permitless carry law was also passed in South Dakota at the end of January, and is expected to go into effect in July, CNN has reported.

More to come...