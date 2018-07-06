Keri Russell is heading to space. The Americans actor is reportedly in talks to star in the next Star Wars film. That's right, Keri Russell might join Star Wars: Episode IX. As reported by Variety, sources say that Russell is currently in talks with writer-director J.J. Abrams for a role in the very secretive franchise. Abrams and Russell previously worked together on the hit series Felicity, making this casting, if true, one hell of a '90s reunion. As of now, the potential casting is just a rumor, but that hasn't stopped fans from going wild on Twitter and speculating who Russell might be playing in a galaxy far, far away.

According to Variety's report, the only thing known about Russell's potential Star Wars character is that the role "calls for action-heavy fight scenes." But that's not a ton to go on. Luckily, Star Wars fans have another clue to turn to when it comes to figuring out who Russell might play in the franchise: her hair. As a white, brunette actor, Russell definitely fits the Star Wars leading lady mold. Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia of the original trilogy, Natalie Portman as Padmé in the prequels, Rogue One's Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso, Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra in Solo, and the new trilogy's Daisy Ridley as Rey are all brunettes, sparking endless fan theories of potential familial relationships. (Star Wars is known for surprise parentage twists, after all.) News of Russell's potential casting will no doubt also inspire some rumors as to how she fits in relation to other established characters. In fact, some fans on Twitter are already asking whether Russell will play Rey's mother.

More to come...