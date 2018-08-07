Iced coffee lovers, our day in the sun has finally arrived. If you're like me, getting an iced coffee on your way to work or class every morning is basically a daily ritual. Unfortunately, the money spent on getting a fix from a local coffee shop or café most days adds up really quickly. Those of us who prefer an ice-cold brew year round know the struggle of deciding between foregoing our preference to make a fast-and-easy cup of hot joe from a machine (in the name of saving cash) or dishing out five dollars for our favorite iced coffee order. Luckily, Keurig has officially swooped in and saved the day — its newest Keurig model has a feature can make you iced coffee right at home.

The Keurig K-Elite model is a coffee lover's dream all around. It has a temperature control feature, a high altitude setting, and is complete with a 75 ounce water reservoir — meaning you can brew right cups before having to do a refill. The model can fill 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12-ounce cup sizes, tailoring your specific caffeine needs (some mornings just call for a 12-ounce cup of coffee or two). Even better? The K-Elite's 'strong brew button' allows you to up the strength and bold flavor of your go-to coffee drink. With the touch of a button, you can turn on ICED mode and brew tasty iced coffee — in under a minute.

Making iced coffee at home with the K-Elite is super, super easy. You simply fill your cup with ice, press the ICED button, brew the coffee hot, and then enjoy it cold. While you sit back and relax, the machine will select "the optimal size and strength" for a café-quality iced coffee. Want to enjoy some oatmeal with your morning caffeine fix? Use the K-Elite's HOT WATER button to quickly and easily prepare it — you can make instant soups with this feature as well. The coffeemaker also comes complete with a removable drip tray (meaning easy cleanup for spills), a 6-count K-cup variety pack, one water filter handle, and one extra filter. Whether you're thinking about purchasing your first-ever coffee machine or have been through several of them, I'd say this Keurig model could fit well with anyone.

The K-Elite comes in two colors, Brushed Silver and Brushed Slate, and is available for $166.99 on Amazon and $154.99 at Walmart. With a solid 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon (73 percent of which were 5-star reviews), it seems like coffee drinkers are liking this Keurig model quite a lot so far. "My first Keurig lasted for five years of HARD daily use; I bought this one as a replacement and we absolutely love it. We love the brew strength and other features. The black and brushed steel with the blue backlight in the water chamber make this unit look far classier than my old machine. Definitely worth the money," one reviewer commented.

It's so easy to let the amount of time and money spent getting coffee each week go right over your head — hopefully, investing in a Keurig K-Elite means you won't even have to think twice about it. Iced coffee fans, rejoice.