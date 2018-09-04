Shows like The Bachelor like to talk a good game about being a place where people can find beautiful, everlasting love, but really, they put people in a lot of sad, twisty situations. See Bachelor In Paradise star Kevin Wendt watching his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Iaconetti, get engaged 50 yards away to Jared Haibon, the man that Ashley cheated on Kevin with. It's not great, and it doesn't feel great to be Kevin. But Kevin's reaction to Ashley's Bachelor In Paradise engagement showed that he's a real class act and he's not out to steal anyone's moment.

As soon as Ashley showed up with Jared, Kevin tensed — the camera loved to look at his face while he had to watch Jared and Ashley tell each other how they couldn't live without each other's little monkey faces in the morning or whatever. Instead of throwing a temper tantrum, Kevin was gracious and quiet, even giving Ashley a little congratulatory hug. Behind the scenes, he was bummed, though, asking if he was a "pawn" in Ashley's "little game." That's tough! Kevin is totally allowed to be awkward and upset here, but he really handled himself well. He didn't make it about him... he just kind of sunk into the back to feel his feelings, which is a totally acceptable, human thing to do.

