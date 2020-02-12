KFC Crocs Are Coming & Yes, They Look Crispy & Delicious

One would think by the year 2020, society would already be smack dab in the future with talking robots and flying cars. But all we have to show for this decade so far is chicken-inspired apparel lines — not that we're complaining. The latest and most unforeseen one is the KFC x Crocs collab.

The Crocs brand has been quite busy as of late, rolling out a list of wild collaborations including clogs inspired by the rock band KISS, Luke Combs, and Post Malone. Now, they're moving onto fast food eateries, unveiling a pair of shoes decorated with deep fried chicken and a red and white KFC chicken bucket on the soles. According to Footwear News, global artist Me Love Me a Lot a.k.a. MLM, first showed up in the deep-fried crocs during NYFW.

The collaboration consists of two versions of the shoe: one with a platform sole and another featuring the original low top crocs design. The KFC x Crocs collection is slated to launch later this spring and they’ll be offered in unisex sizes for $59.99.

Whether you're chicken head, a sneaker head, or somewhere in between, you won't be disappointed with a single sniff of these chicken-inspired kicks come spring.