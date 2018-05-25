Just in time for summer, KFC is giving away giant pool floats shaped like the chain's mascot, Colonel Sanders. This means you can eat a bucket of chicken while floating in the arms of the colonel. Because, summer goals.

"We want this to be the best summer ever, so it wasn't enough for us to bring back George Hamilton as the Extra Crispy Colonel and debut a superior, craveable fried chicken sandwich that stands above the rest," Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO, said in a press release. "We wanted to create the perfect vessel for enjoying the Crispy Colonel sandwich (or a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken). Enter the KFC Colonel floatie."

If you want to up your summer pool float game, you can enter to win your very own Colonel Sanders floatie on KFC's website when you sign up to receive Colonel Club emails. Because, there's always a catch. But, a few extra emails is a small price to pay for a summer full of floating with everyone's favorite colonel. "Summer is about making fun memories, and what better way to do that than drifting on the water in the arms of the one and only Colonel Sanders," said Zahumensky.

If you don't have a pool, don't get FOMO — get creative. Kind of like that episode of Friends where Joey and Chandler use a canoe and patio furniture to deck out their pad. Set up your Colonel Sanders pool floatie in your living room, blast the AC, cue the Netflix, and put a cooler of your favorite chilled beverage on one side and a bucket of chicken on the other. This way you can rosé all day without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

Want to secure your own chicken-inspired floatie just in time for the summer heatwave? Visit KFCfloatie.com through June 22 to enter for a chance to win one of the limited-edition free floaties, which devastatingly will not be sold or made available outside of this giveaway, according to KFC. Winners will be selected on June 23, and floaties will ship to arrive in time for the July 4. Because, clearly chicken is the only sensible way to celebrate America's birthday.

It's no secret that most everyone who eats meat loves chicken. Sex and the City even had an episode called "Hot Child In The City" where Carrie and that comic-book guy who lived with his parents devoured a bucket of chicken during a New York City summer heatwave. They didn't have a pool either — just a garden hose — but they still lived their fried-chicken dreams to the fullest, even without a Colonel Sanders floatie. Maybe if they'd had the floatie things would have turned out differently.

According to the website Civil Eats, the book Tastes Like Chicken: A History of America’s Favorite Bird, by Emelyn Rude, noted that Americans consume 160 million servings of chicken on the fly from fast casual restaurants every year. Let's face it, you really can't go wrong with chicken. Perhaps this is why so many non-chicken foods taste like chicken — everyone loves it.

Obviously, one way to let everyone know that you're a chicken devotee is to spend your summer in the arms of Colonel Sanders, the unofficial father of chicken, while also eating chicken. The next step is snapping your chicken-inspired summer to share it with the world. And, of course, there's a thing for that. KFC announced that it's partnering with Snapchat to create a world lens that brings Colonel Sanders to life in an augmented reality experience, which could be kind of creepy. But, hey, you do you.

This feature enables you to live the Extra Crispy lifestyle — because you know you want to. "Snapchatters can also enter to win a KFC Colonel floatie directly from the lens starting on Memorial Day," KFC said. If you're a KFC devotee, the Colonel Sanders floatie is totally #SummerGoals.