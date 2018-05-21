Khloé Kardashian isn't going to let anyone get her down. As Us Weekly reported, Khloé Kardashian has a message for the haters who think that it's too soon for her to workout after welcoming her daughter, who was born on April 12. And the reality star shared why her workouts are so important to her, beyond the focus on her body.

She began her message on Snapchat by saying that she's gradually getting back to her pre-pregnancy workout routine. "I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up," Kardashian said on the app, on May 21. The Revenge Body star then went on to say that she's not here for some of the Twitter comments she's seen, which have criticized her for working out soon after welcoming her baby, True.

"What I’m annoyed about is I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body," she explained, "but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do."

She ended her message by saying that she's not going to stop doing something that she loves at the behest of some Twitter naysayers. Kardashian said, "Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.” So, don't worry about Kardashian. Even though there are those hating on her for working out so soon post-baby, she's not going to let them get to her.

Khloé Kardashian/Snapchat

To show just how unbothered she is by the haters, and to show off her passion for working out, Kardashian gave fans a look into one of her latest workouts with her trainer, Coach Joe, in the May 21 snap series.

She also revealed that she'll be posting even more about her latest workouts in the weeks to come, as she gets back into her "rhythm." Good for her. If she loves what she's doing, she should totally be able to share her passion, especially since she says it helps with her state of mind and isn't just about how she looks.

This isn't the first time that people have tried to shame the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for working out. Consequently, this is also not the first time that Kardashian has clapped back at those haters. In December 2017, a week after she confirmed her pregnancy, she hit back at those who criticized her for working out while pregnant, as Entertainment Tonight noted.

Kardashian shared an article from Fit Pregnancy that detailed some reasons for working out while pregnant. She wrote, "For the ones who think they're physicians all of a sudden... but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended."

A couple of weeks before Kardashian welcomed her daughter, she tweeted about how excited she was to get back to her gym routine. She wrote, "Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f*ck up the gym when it's time lol," she continued, "BEAST MODE is dying to return!!"

Based on her recent snaps, it looks like the Revenge Body star is getting right back to her "beast mode" status after welcoming her daughter in early April. And she's not going to let anyone stop her from tearing up the gym once again.