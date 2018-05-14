Khloé Kardashian is opening up even more when it comes to her daughter, True Thompson. The reality star recently gave fans their first glimpse of her little one and has gotten super real about motherhood on social media. And now, Khloé Kardashian has revealed who named True in a post on her app.

The Revenge Body star wrote that she first became aware of the name True thanks to her grandma MJ Shannon, who suggested it to her. "She told me it was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name," she wrote. Kardashian went on to say, "It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn't get out of my head." So, it appears that her grandma offered up the most perfect (not to mention the cutest) suggestion for a baby name.

While Shannon was the one to suggest the moniker, she still hasn't met her great-granddaughter in person yet. Kardashian wrote, "I can't wait to get back to LA so True can finally meet MJ in person!"

Kardashian is currently in Cleveland, Ohio, where True's father, Tristan Thompson, resides, according to Us Weekly. The publication noted that the reality star may stay in Cleveland for some time, so it might be a while before Shannon meets her new great-grandchild.

Kris Jenner, Shannon's daughter, previously discussed the familial True connection on Instagram, in a post she wrote on the same day that Kardashian revealed her daughter's name. "FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad's name was Robert True Houghton," she said in the post's caption.

So, Kardashian is really keeping it in the family with her daughter's name. The family name also tied into her desire for a baby moniker that started with a "T," a fact she related to her many followers on Twitter multiple times.

On March 4, one of Kardashian's fans asked if she would keep up with the "K" naming trend in her family. She replied that she was leaning more towards another letter of the alphabet. "I think a T but K is an option as well," she wrote.

The Revenge Body star later narrowed things down to only one initial option. One fan told her that "Ella Thompson" would be a lovely name. But, Kardashian had her heart set on something else. She told the fan that she was definitely going with a name that started "with a T." So, all of those "K"-themed name guesses went right out the window. At one point, she also said that the whole naming situation was actually super hard in general. Luckily, it sounds like her grandma helped out on that front in the end.

Kardashian's been giving fans even more True updates lately, including this info about how the name came to be. She also gave fans another special update on May 12 to celebrate her daughter turning one month old. On her social media accounts, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a short video of True. The clip served as the first time fans got to see her baby girl and it was totally worth the wait. Kardashian's daughter is seriously the definition of adorable.

This new story about the meaning behind True's name is just one interesting anecdote that fans will definitely love. And since Kardashian has opened up even more about her daughter lately, it's likely that fans can expect even more fun True updates in the near future.