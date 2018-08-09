It's been almost four months since Khloé Kardashian welcomed baby True Thompson into the world, and it definitely seems like she's getting the hang of this whole motherhood thing — but like all moms, she's dealt with a lot of unwanted criticism. In a new post on her app (via Entertainment Tonight), Khloé Kardashian shared things you should never say to a new mom, and it's pretty clear she's speaking from experience. And for the record, a lot of these things are also comments you shouldn't make toward anyone, whether they're a parent or not.

If you follow Kardashian on social media, you already know she's been put through the mom-shaming ringer this year... and apparently, that hasn't even been the half of it. In her app update, she shared 10 different things that people have said to her or asked her, and it's not pretty.

"I totally get it that sometimes it's hard to know what to say to a new mom!" Kardashian wrote on her app. "I have my awkward moments, too. There are a few things that are pretty much the worst things to hear after you've given birth, though. Like, please shut the f**k up if you even TRY to brag about your good night's sleep."

That's fair, being that most babies aren't born magically able to sleep through the night. Why throw it in a tired mom's face when you're getting your full eight hours, uninterrupted? But that comment seems to be the least of what she's dealing with.

In fact, according to what Kardashian wrote, some of the topics people have broached with her are downright offensive. Like asking how she delivered? As Kardashian said in her post, "My vagina — its past, its present, its future — is none of your business, period."

Uh, yeah. That should be a given, but unfortunately, it's not. And speaking of the more personal sides of being a new mom, it seems like people have never left her alone on the breastfeeding topic — something she's gotten a lot of heat for on Twitter when she was open about the struggles she had with it.

"'How's the breastfeeding going?' is another question that can be too personal," Kardashian wrote, adding, "you never know the private struggles someone could be going through and how terrible it may be making them feel."

Other unhelpful comments that Kardashian has faced: people telling her she looks tired (of course, she looks tired — she has an infant) and even comments about her weight. Um, weight should always be off the table as a discussion topic, no matter what the state of someone's uterus is.

Like Kardashian said in the beginning of her post, it can definitely be hard to know what to ask or say to a new mom, especially if you've never been one yourself. But it's important to remember that new moms are also just humans like the rest of us, and you can probably get away with asking her how she's feeling or if there's anything you can help her with, rather than the state of the milk that may or may not be in her breasts. Just an idea.