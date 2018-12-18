There's no doubt people look to the Kardashians for style inspo. They're a family that goes full force into a sickening look by using the most luxe products that us mere mortals can't obtain. But Khloe Kardashian only used a bottle of L'Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Color Spray to achieve her new pink locks — and it's only $10. At least now the masses can be somewhat closer to her level of flawlessness.

Pastels are having a moment right now in haircare. Thankfully this hairspiration comes from a bottle of that almost everyone can get their hands on to sport a similar fairy pink look. Funnily enough, despite it's inexpensive price tag, this hair coloring on Khloe looks expensive. But it's also temporary, so you can get back to your real roots by the end of the night.

Looking at the Kardashians resume, bold hair changes, neon wigs and sharp haircuts basically run in the family. And this pastel pink hair spray is so easy to use, you might just place it on auto ship at the checkout.

According to a press release, Khloe's hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons spent almost no time on achieving this look for the new mom.

Because Khlo's hair was already pretty bleached and blonde prior to the coloring, it only took some beach wave flat-ironing and a spritz of Colorista to comb the color through her hair. It's a cool quick fix to give your hair a new life.

Thankfully for your pockets, the L'Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Color Spray won't set you back more than $10. You can get your eyebrows done for that price it's so cheap.

L'Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Color Spray

If you don't want to stop at Khlo Money's pastel pink, the hairpsray comes in a variation of colors including blue, gold and rose gold, pastel blue, pastel mint, hot pink, pastel lavender, purple, and striking silver. Since the color payoff only lasts you a day, you might as get them all and be a new baddie everyday of the week. Because why not in 2019?

This pastel pink is like a new attitude for Khloe. In the last few years, fans have either seen her sporting her iconic blonde bae watch beach waves, an insanely evenly cut bob, or sometimes she'd simply throw it up in a sleek looking doo doo bun. Most will opt in for that last one, but it's refreshing to see another Kardashian make something so affordable look effortlessly expensive. While they come a dime a dozen, this is one Kardashian hair look you can actually keep up with.