On the most recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, Khloé revealed her birth plan for her first child and it seems like she's planning on keeping at least one Kardashian family tradition going. Like older sisters Kim and Kourtney before her, Khloé is planning on eating her placenta after her baby is born. As per Kardashian custom she's also planning on swallowing her placenta in pill form by having the organ professionally steamed, dehydrated, ground and encapsulated.

Kim Kardashian, who ate the placenta following the birth of her daughter North and son Saint, gave her younger sibling insight into her experience of the pills during the episode. "My placenta was like double the size, it was really oddly big, so she gave me two jars," Kim revealed, which made the Revenge Body host give a reaction face that could be interpreted as, 'That better not happen to me.' Considering the average placenta weighs one to two pounds, that's a lot to carry around. Kim added that she picked "grape flavor" for the placenta pills, which makes me wonder how that exactly works.

Kourtney also told her sister that she'll be bringing her first child into this world in Cleveland, Ohio, the city where her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson lives and works as a NBA basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Though Kourtney was not there for the Kim and Khloé on-camera baby chat, the oldest sister is also onboard for the placenta eating process. Though she did once prank her family with a "placenta dinner" back in 2013, after her second baby Penelope Disick was born (it was actually brisket and a sausage), she has also taken to the practice. Shortly after she gave birth to her third child, Reign Disick, she posted a picture of the pills on Instagram and wrote, "Yummy...PLACENTA pills! No joke...I will be sad when my placenta pills run out. They are life changing! #benefits #lookitup."

While many mammals do eat their placenta post birth, scientists writing for the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology do not recommend the practice. In an article published in the journal, the researchers found, "Numerous companies offer to prepare the placenta for consumption, although the evidence for positive effects of human placentophagy is anecdotal and limited to self-reported surveys." It added that in the pill form, "There is no scientific evidence of any clinical benefit of placentophagy among humans, and no placental nutrients and hormones are retained in sufficient amounts after placenta encapsulation to be potentially helpful to the mother postpartum." Furthermore, the study claimed that the pills could be contaminated in the preparation process.

Despite the lack of scientific evidence, however, the Kardashians are hardly the only women who believe the practice to be beneficial. January Jones has also spoken publicly about taking placenta pills and some women have reported that they believe it helped them with coping with postpartum depression and gave them more energy as new moms.

Regardless of any possible, unproven benefits, however, the CDC also believes that placentophagy led to at least one dangerous life threatening strep infection — so if you're following on this trend, be aware.

Still, the Kardashian sisters are welcome to make the choices that best suit their bodies and birth plans. If their health professionals are backing their placenta decision then that is the path they should go down. Khloé and Tristan are, according to People, expecting a son who is due later in February. What flavor pills she chooses is anybody's guess — hopefully she has as good an experience with placentophagy as Kourtney and Kim did before her.