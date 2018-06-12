Khloé Kardashian is all about sharing photos and updates of her daughter, True Thompson, which has to be a total delight for her fans. Most recently, Khloé Kardashian posted a bath time photo of True, and it's obviously all kinds of cute. The adorable snap, which was posted on June 11, comes just in time for her little one's two month milestone.

On her Instagram Story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of True during her bath. There was no caption needed for the image, as Kardashian only placed a couple of simple, drawn hearts adorning the snap. Brace yourselves, guys, you're in for a cuteness overload with this latest baby Thompson update.

As previously stated, Kardashian's photo of True comes just in time for the youngster's two months, which would fall on June 12. Of course, the reality star was so excited to share about the milestone moment on Twitter. Kardashian told her followers, "I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow. Where is the time going," she continued, "but at the same time, every milestone I look forward to!"

There's one thing, in particular, that she's really looking forward to. "I'm on alert every day to hear her first giggle... I can't wait for the giggles," she wrote. When True does have her first fit of giggles, hopefully Kardashian documents the sweet moment on one of her many social media channels.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Seeing as though True's two months is on June 12, it was so nice that Kardashian gave fans a little photographic update on her little one with her latest Instagram Story snap. But, this wasn't the only time she's given fans a major update in honor of one of her daughter's milestones.

The Revenge Body star previously celebrated her baby's one month on May 12. In true Kardashian style, she celebrated the occasion with a sweet tribute on Instagram. On the social media app, the new mom posted a video of her daughter with the caption, "Happy One Month True." In the vid, you can hear the new mom say to her baby, "I love you pretty girl."

Not only was her Instagram post incredibly special since it highlighted True's one month milestone, but it was also special because it served as the very first time fans got a glimpse of baby Thompson. So, it was doubly exciting.

Kardashian was a little off timing-wise when she tweeted about True's one month date, though. On May 9, she related to her followers that she couldn't believe that her daughter would be one month old come May 10, something that made her "happy and sad all at the same time."

It wasn't until one of her fans questioned the date that she realized she was off. When she did realize her minor mistake, she managed to laugh off the mix-up. Kardashian said that she's been "so immersed in feedings, sleeping, and diapers" that she just wasn't keeping track of the date, which is totally understandable. In a subsequent tweet, she clarified things even further and told one Twitter user that she was "going off no sleep." At least Kardashian had her followers to help her out with marking True's one month.

Ever since Kardashian first showed the world her baby girl, she's posted even more cute True updates on her various social media accounts (like that sweet little sneeze video). Considering that the reality star has posted even more amazing photos of her daughter, especially ones in honor of her many milestones, fans can likely expect even more baby Thompson snaps in the future.