If you follow Khloé Kardashian on any of her social media accounts, you would know that she's posted her fair share of baby True photos. As Cosmopolitan noted, Khloé Kardashian's newest photo with True highlights just how close they are. Additionally, the reality star even joked in the comments section about turning her Instagram into one focusing solely on their mother-daughter duo because of how many family pics she posts. And, honestly, it's a winning idea.

On March 26, the Revenge Body star shared a photo of herself and her daughter, True Thompson, as they posed together in some fashionable outfits. Kardashian, who gazed adoringly at her baby in the snap, wore a black tuxedo dress with thigh-high beige boots. As for True, she wore an adorable white dress, and donned her bright smile to boot. The post was captioned with a simple, yet super sweet, message that says it all about Kardashian and True's close bond, as she wrote, "You and I," along with some heart emojis.

To make the post even cuter, Kardashian commented with another message referencing the amount of family snaps she's posted on her Instagram account. She joked:

"I may change my page name to Mommy and True. Lol she's the only one I take pics of. True and I or just her lol."

Given how adorable the photos are, and seeing how happy Kardashian is to share said snaps, I don't think anyone would mind that change.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has shared countless cute photos of baby True, along with an equal amount of meaningful captions. In October 2018, True took center stage in a photo shared by her mom, who caption the Instagram post with, "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE 💕."

You can always count on Kardashian and True to bring the cuteness to the 'gram.

In August 2018, Kardashian shared another touching sentiment related to baby True. Alongside a photo that showed off her little one's megawatt smile, she wrote, "You don’t know this yet but you’re my best friend for all eternity!"

Of course, just as Kardashian said, when she's not posting photos of just True, she's posting ones featuring the mother-daughter pair together. In honor of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's first birthday party in February, the reality star posted a pic from the event of herself and her own daughter, writing, “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom” I think True found my posing funny lol."

If you couldn't already tell that Kardashian was totally enamored by baby True, a source described just how close the pair's bond is, in a report published by E! News in October 2018. "Khloe is loving motherhood and everything that comes with it," the source told the publication, around the time of True's six-month milestone, and continued:

"She loves being with True and is so completely enraptured with her. She loves dressing her up in new clothes and playing with her. She loves singing songs, reading to her and giving her baths. She loves seeing her master all of the firsts and milestones."

"She can't wait to see what's in store next and is so excited about being with True every day," the same source also told the publication, "When she has to go away for work she just can't wait to get back to her and misses her like crazy. She feels very blessed to be her mama and loves her more than anything." It's just so sweet to see Kardashian living her best life as a mom to baby True.

Seeing as though each snap is somehow more adorable than the next, who can blame the reality star for sharing all of these pics of her little fam? Keep the pics coming, mama Koko.