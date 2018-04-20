Robert Kardashian passed away 15 years ago, but it looks like his legacy still lives on in his family. In a new post on her website and app, Khloé Kardashian paid tribute to her and she talked about how she wants to pass down what his lessons to her newborn daughter, True Thompson. Apparently, Robert Kardashian's greatest parenting gift to his children, at least in Khloé's eyes, was his "unconditional love."

In the new post, Khloé also explains that there are plenty of things she's learned from her mom, Kris Jenner, but that she could never "pick just one" technique from all that her mom has done for her. Khloé wrote on her app,

"There's absolutely no way I could pick just one parenting technique I've learned from my mom. She's just so incredible and has taught me so much. But, the one thing I would take from how my dad was with us is unconditional love. It's the entire point of family."

Khloé's words about her dad are incredibly sweet, and it's clear she still has plenty of feelings for her father long after his death. Robert Kardashian died in 2003 after battling esophageal cancer, as People pointed out. True Thompson won't get to know her maternal grandfather in person, but it sounds like she'll definitely know his love and presence, thanks to Khloé.

Family legacy is clearly something that's super important to Khloé. Her daughter's name, True, is also a Jenner family name. Kris Jenner explained in a tweet Monday that her own grandfather was named True Otis Houghton, while her father was named Robert True Houghton. Jenner tweeted,

"I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my real Dad's name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family

So in a way, Khloé has already paid tribute to both of her parents and their families, just days after her daughter's birth. Before True was born, Khloé shared with fans that she was having trouble deciding what to name her daughter, but it sounds like she found the perfect moniker for her baby.

Khloé's siblings have paid tribute to their dad over the years, too. In February, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian shared Instagram posts in honor of Robert Kardashian's birthday. Kourtney shared a vintage photo of herself and Kim as children alongside their father. "Daddy's girls [heart emojis] Happy Birthday Daddy. I miss you every day. Kim wasn't as happy about her dress as I was," Kourtney captioned the post. (She's right, too — Kourtney's smile in the photo is definitely wider than Kim's is, but their dad looks happy just to be with both of them.)

Kim also shared a picture of her dad, and it looks like he's celebrating a birthday in the image. "Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad! Miss you so bad. I ordered your favorite Ralph's cake to celebrate! Love you forever!," Kim captioned the post.

Rob Kardashian, too, shared a photo of himself with his dad, wishing his late father a happy birthday.

Kim Kardashian also posted a tribute for the Kardashian siblings' father on her own app and website back in 2016. In the post, Kim shared a video that included home video footage of Robert Kardashian with his children. He clearly had plenty of love for his family, and it's not hard to see why Khloé wants to pass on that "unconditional love," too. Losing a parent is never easy, but Khloé found a sweet way to incorporate her dad's legacy into her daughter's life.