Kim Kardashian has shared her obsession with Cher on many an occasion, but the duo only ever teamed up for one appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians a few seasons ago. That is, unless you count Kim’s epic Cher Halloween costume, but Cher wasn’t exactly privy to the honor until after-the-fact. Leave it to Carine Roitfeld, however, to bring the Armenian duo together for the cover of CR Fashion Book. Alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Cher grace the cover of Issue 16, which hits newsstands on March 12.

The shoot is right out of a '60s dream. With big hair, bodysuits, leather jackets, and motorcycles to boot, Kardashian, Cher and Naomi are a girl gang the world now wants to be a part of.

The full spread was shot by Mert & Marcus, a photographic duo whose previous relationship with Kardashian included her nude tree-climbing shoot in their 2017 book. For the CR shoot, Mert & Marcus follow Kardashian, Campbell, and Cher through the streets of Los Angeles — on bikes, on foot, clothed in bodysuits and leather dresses.

Check out some selects from the shoot below and mark your calendars for the full issue release on March 12.

